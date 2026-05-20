Trio Petroleum Corp Issues Broker-Dealer Action Notice Ahead of May 21, 2026 Annual Meeting

Malibu, California, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trio Petroleum Corp (the “Company” or “Trio”) today issued an action notice directed to brokerage firms, banks, custodians, and other nominees holding Trio shares on behalf of beneficial owners in advance of the Company’s Annual Meeting of Shareholders scheduled for May 21, 2026.

The Company respectfully requests that broker-dealers and intermediaries prioritize the processing and submission of voting instructions and proxies to help ensure the required quorum is achieved.

Broker and Nominee Action Requested

A substantial percentage of Trio’s outstanding shares are held in street name through brokerage platforms and custodial accounts. These shares cannot be counted toward quorum unless voting instructions are received or proxies are properly submitted.

Trio encourages all intermediaries to:

Review client accounts holding Trio Petroleum Corp shares;

Remind beneficial owners to submit voting instructions promptly;

Process outstanding voting instruction forms; and

Submit proxies prior to applicable voting deadlines.

Timely broker participation plays a critical role in enabling shareholders to exercise corporate governance rights and allowing the Company to conduct official business at their Annual Meetings.

Importance of Establishing a Quorum

Under corporate governance requirements, a sufficient number of outstanding shares must be represented at the Annual Meeting to establish a quorum. Without quorum, shareholder proposals cannot be considered or approved regardless of shareholder support.

Management believes the matters presented at this year’s Annual Meeting provide important flexibility as Trio advances its next phase of growth.

Management Commentary

“We appreciate the continued support of our shareholders and the brokerage community,” said Company management. “We respectfully ask brokers and custodians to assist in contacting beneficial owners and facilitating the prompt submission of voting instructions so that all shareholders are properly represented at the meeting.”

Voting Instructions for Beneficial Owners

Shareholders holding shares through brokerage accounts should follow instructions provided by their broker or nominee, including:

Online voting at www.proxyvote.com using the control number provided; or

using the control number provided; or Telephone voting using broker-supplied instructions;

Submitting voting instructions ensures shares are counted even if the shareholder does not attend the Annual Meeting.

About Trio Petroleum Corp

Trio Petroleum Corp is a publicly traded oil and gas company focused on the acquisition, development, and optimization of energy assets across North America. The Company’s strategy emphasizes disciplined capital allocation, opportunistic acquisitions, and operational execution designed to maximize long-term shareholder value.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding capital deployment, acquisition opportunities, stockholder proposals, exchange compliance, and anticipated growth. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, including completion of acquisitions, results of due diligence, commodity price volatility, regulatory approvals, market conditions, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof.