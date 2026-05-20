Holzer & Holzer, LLC Reminds GPK Investors of the July 6, 2026 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Graphic Packaging Holding Company Securities Class Action

ATLANTA, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against Graphic Packaging Holding Company (“Graphic Packaging” or the “Company”) (NYSE: GPK). The lawsuit alleges that Defendants made false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts regarding Graphic Packaging’s business, operations, and prospects, including allegations that: (i) Graphic Packaging was experiencing significant inventory management issues, as well as significantly reduced demand and volumes and increased costs; (ii) Defendants downplayed the true scope and severity of the foregoing issues, which were likely to, and did, have a material negative impact on the Company’s business and financial results; (iii) Defendants likewise overstated the strength and sustainability of the Company’s business model and operations, as well as its ability to weather ongoing macroeconomic headwinds; and (iv) accordingly, the Company’s previously issued FY 2025 financial guidance was unreliable and/or unrealistic.

If you purchased Graphic Packaging shares between February 4, 2025 and February 2, 2026, and experienced a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com, by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832, or by visiting the firm’s website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/graphic-packaging-holding-company/ for more information.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is July 6, 2026.

Holzer & Holzer, LLC, an ISS top rated securities litigation law firm for 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2025, dedicates its practice to vigorous representation of shareholders and investors in litigation nationwide, including shareholder class action and derivative litigation. Since its founding in 2000, Holzer & Holzer attorneys have played critical roles in recovering hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders victimized by fraud and other corporate misconduct. More information about the firm is available through its website, www.holzerlaw.com, and upon request from the firm. Holzer & Holzer, LLC has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Corey Holzer is the attorney responsible for its content.

CONTACT:

Corey Holzer, Esq.

(888) 508-6832 (toll-free)

cholzer@holzerlaw.com