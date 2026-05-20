YourUpdateTV speaks with Meaghan B. Murphy: MEMORIAL DAY MADE EASY: FRESH FLAVORS, FEEL-GOOD ESSENTIALS & EFFORTLESS SUMMER LIVING

Lifestyle and Health Expert, Meaghan B. Murphy partners with D S Simon Media, Genova Premium Tuna and Wendy’s.

NEW YORK, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Memorial Day marks the unofficial start of summer, with more than 60% of Americans planning to celebrate with a cookout or gathering, this season is all about showing up prepared, polished, and ready to entertain with ease.

It’s the time of year to bring together elevated comfort food and fresh seasonal recipes to kick off the summer season, whether hosting at home, heading to the beach, or simply embracing the long weekend.

From a crispy, juicy chicken sandwich to a Mediterranean-inspired tuna salad that’s light and bright, Murphy’s tips blend indulgence with intention.

Feel Good Flavor in Every Bite

Seven in 10 Americans say Memorial Day is the start of summer and influences seasonal menus. Murphy’s first tip received the stamp of approval from her kids and is perfect for families with evolving schedules or those heading out on a road trip.

Wendy’s® recently launched an upgraded Spicy Chicken Sandwich that delivers even more bold flavor, inspired by the brand’s fans and everything they love about Wendy's Spicy Chicken.

The reimagined Spicy Chicken Sandwich features a new marinade, delivering a juicier bite, and a crispy panko-style breading infused with nine distinctive spices for a heat that hits, all on top of a soft potato bread bun with rich homestyle mayo and pickles for a balanced and satisfying sandwich.

This upgraded sandwich shows how Wendy's is doubling down on what matters: crispy, juicy chicken sandwiches that we’ll all be craving. “These upgrades raise the bar on quality if you asked me,” says Murphy.

For more information, visit https://www.wendys.com/.

Direct links: https://www.wendys.com/

Social Media Handles: @Wendys

A Mediterranean Escape in Every Bite

About 90% of consumers rely on digital recipes that they find online or sourced from social media. Murphy says May is also Mediterranean Diet Month, the time of year to make something flavorful and seasonal, adding, “Let’s prioritize healthy whole foods to fuel your every day. I recommend a Mediterranean Tuna, Feta and Dill Salad. It’s super easy to prepare using Genova Yellowfin Tuna in Olive Oil.”

This salad is prepared with greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, and red onion. “It’s that easy,” says Murphy.

Genova Premium Tuna is wild-caught and inspired by the flavors and traditions of the Mediterranean. These foods are pantry staples to have on hand in the summertime. They’re versatile and convenient, as well as free from additives and preservatives.

For recipes and where to find Genova’s Premium Tuna, visit GenovaSeafood.com.

Direct link: Genovaseafood.com

Social Media Handles:

Facebook: GenovaSeafood

Instagram: @genova_seafood

Pinterest: genovaseafood

About YourUpdateTV :

YourUpdateTV is a property of D S Simon Media. The video included and release was part of a media tour that was produced by D S Simon Media on behalf of Genova Premium Tuna and Wendy’s.

Media Contact:

Michael O’Donnell

D S Simon Media

212-736-2727

modonnell@dssimon.com

A video accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7b0e67a3-88db-4715-8e10-7c0d1d811906