Miovision Delivers the Future of Proactive Signal Retiming with New AI-Driven, End-to-End Traffic Optimization Solution

KITCHENER, Ontario, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Miovision today introduced the world's first GenAI-informed, end-to-end traffic signal optimization and retiming solution on Miovision One, giving cities and transportation agencies a faster, more automated way to optimize traffic signals and deploy new timing plans remotely. Built to replace fragmented and manual signal retiming processes, the solution helps agencies modernize signal operations, cut the cost and time burden of traditional retiming methods and deliver more reliable movement for drivers, transit riders, cyclists and pedestrians alike.

The solution brings together Mateo, Miovision’s GenAI traffic engineering assistant, with two new Miovision products, Signal Optimizer and Controller Manager, on a single cloud-based platform, Miovision One. The solution connects the full signal retiming cycle: analyze, optimize, review, deploy, and validate. For transportation agencies, that means a faster, more connected path from identifying a signal timing issue to implementing an approved fix. For road users, it means cities can respond more rapidly to congestion, changing travel patterns, citizen complaints, construction impacts and safety concerns for vulnerable road users at intersections.

Traffic signal retiming remains one of the most important but often overlooked functions in city transportation. Many agencies still rely on fragmented tools, manual data preparation, outsourced solutions and on-site intervention to update signal plans. Retiming often happens every three to five years, can take months to complete and cost between $3,000 to $5,000 per intersection. As traffic patterns change more frequently, outdated timing plans can contribute to congestion, delay, safety concerns, excessive emissions and unreliable travel times.

Miovision’s all-in-one traffic optimization solution is designed to move agencies from reactive, infrequent retiming to predictive, proactive signal optimization without sacrificing engineering control.

The solution begins with Mateo, which analyzes network performance using live and historical data to surface intersections and corridors requiring optimization. Through natural-language queries and instant, actionable insights, Mateo helps traffic engineering teams understand where signal performance is falling short and why, turning raw traffic data into prioritized, engineer-ready intelligence without manual data preparation. Mateo was made generally available by Miovision in April, 2026.

Signal Optimizer, a new offering, automates key parts of the signal retiming workflow. Using HCM-based (Highway Capacity Manual) methodologies, the system ingests geometry, counts and timing plan data from the agency’s network and uses an AI-based Genetic Algorithm engine to automatically generate optimized signal timing plans, including cycle lengths, phase splits, offsets and phase sequences. The new product delivers up to 50% faster retiming and is better suited for network-level optimization projects than competing solutions. It supports individual intersections and coordinated corridors, allows agencies to set objectives such as reducing delay, improving progression, supporting multimodal movement or reducing fuel consumption and produces reports that engineers can validate before implementation.

Controller Manager, a new offering, provides the operational control layer, allowing agencies to review and deploy newly optimized timing plans in only a few clicks, without ever having to leave Miovision One. In addition, agencies can monitor live telemetry, detector status and system alerts, access supported intersection controllers remotely, compare timing plans side by side, manage version history and securely push approved updates to supported controllers with audit-ready validation reports. The system is designed to support multi-vendor controller visibility through NTCIP (National Transportation Communications for Intelligent Transportation System Protocol), including integration with selected controller platforms.

The solution reduces signal retiming deployment time by up to 50% by natively integrating network performance metrics, controller management, signal optimization, and a GenAI Agent in a single platform. Together, Mateo, Signal Optimizer and Controller Manager keep engineers in control of everyday decisions and replace the disconnected tools, spreadsheets and manual processes that make signal retiming slow and expensive.

“Cities are under pressure to make streets work better for everyone, but traffic teams often have to manage modern mobility problems with outdated solutions,” said Kurtis McBride, Miovision’s co-founder and CEO. “This gives agencies a faster, more controlled way to act on traffic data, improve signal performance and deliver better day-to-day movement for the people, agencies and businesses that rely on city streets.”

The launch reflects Miovision’s broader vision for intelligent mobility, which is to provide cities with the connected infrastructure, data, analytics and AI-based intelligence they need to understand movement, make better operational decisions and improve the safety, efficiency and reliability of their transportation networks. In practice, that means helping agencies move from simply observing traffic conditions to predicting or more easily acting on them through a controlled, engineer-led solution.

About Miovision

Miovision is a global leader in Intelligent Mobility, helping over 5,000 customers in 68 countries improve road safety and traffic flow. With technology that has detected more than 77 billion vehicles and 3 billion pedestrians and cyclists, Miovision provides cities with the insights and tools they need to manage traffic proactively. By shifting from reactive to data-driven traffic management, Miovision empowers communities to design smarter, safer, and more efficient streets for all road users.

pr@miovision.com