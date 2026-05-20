Glass House Brands to Host Investor Sesh V on Thursday, June 18, 2026

LONG BEACH, Calif. and TORONTO, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glass House Brands Inc. ("Glass House") (CBOE CA: GLAS.A.U) (CBOE CA: GLAS.WT.U) (OTCQX: GLASF) (OTCQX: GHBWF) today announced that it will hold its annual Investor Sesh V on Thursday, June 18, 2026, at its flagship Camarillo SoCal facility.

“For the fifth year in a row, we look forward to hosting shareholders for our Investor Sesh which is our Annual Shareholders Meeting at the Glass House Camarillo farm, the largest cannabis farm in the U.S.,” commented Kyle Kazan, Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO of Glass House Brands. "We are pleased to hold this event in appreciation of our loyal investors, and in demonstration of our dedication to transparency and openness. Each year at Investor Sesh, we receive important feedback from our shareholders, which we deeply value and take seriously. This will be an opportunity for investors to engage with the entire executive team in person, as well as a fun event where they can see firsthand the progress we are making in our operations across the facility. We work for our shareholders and always enjoy touring them around their beautiful farm.”

Following the Company’s Annual General Meeting (11 AM PST), investors will be invited to participate in a facility tour, after which they can enjoy refreshments and Glass House products available to be purchased.

For interested investors who would like to attend the event please click here to register. Further details will be provided in a subsequent registration email to follow shortly after.

About Glass House Brands

Glass House is one of the fastest-growing, vertically integrated cannabis companies in the U.S., with a dedicated focus on the California market and building leading, lasting brands to serve consumers across all segments. Whether it be through its portfolio of brands, which includes Glass House Farms , PLUS Products , Allswell and Mama Sue Wellness or its network of retail dispensaries throughout the state of California, which includes The Farmacy , Natural Healing Center and The Pottery , Glass House is committed to realizing its vision of excellence: outstanding cannabis products, produced sustainably, for the benefit of all. For more information and company updates, visit www.glasshousebrands.com/ and https://ir.glasshousebrands.com/contact/email-alerts/ .

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, as defined in applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as “forward-looking statements”). Forward-looking statements reflect current expectations or beliefs regarding future events or Glass House’s future performance or financial results. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Often, but not always, forward- looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “continues”, “forecasts”, “projects”, “predicts”, “intends”, “anticipates”, “targets” or “believes”, or variations of, or the negatives of, such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “should”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. All forward-looking statements, including those herein, are qualified by this cautionary statement. Although Glass House believes that the expectations expressed in such statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. There are certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking information, including those risks disclosed in the Glass House’s Annual Information Form available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and in Glass House’s Form 40-F available on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. For more information on Glass House, investors are encouraged to review Glass House’s public filings on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. The forward-looking statements and financial outlooks contained in this news release speak only as of the date of this news release or as of the date or dates specified in such statements. Glass House disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward- looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

For further information, please contact:

Glass House Brands Inc.

Jon DeCourcey, Vice President of Investor Relations

T: (781) 724 6869

E: ir@glasshousebrands.com

Investor Relations Contact:

KCSA Strategic Communications

Phil Carlson

T: 212-896-1233

E: GlassHouseIR@kcsa.com