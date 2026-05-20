IBN Announces Latest Episode of The BioMedWire Podcast Featuring Dr. Meesha Dogan, CEO of Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc.

AUSTIN, Texas, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – IBN, a multifaceted communications organization engaged in connecting public companies to the investment community, is pleased to announce the release of the latest episode of The BioMedWire Podcast as part of its sustained effort to provide specialized content distribution via widespread syndication channels.

The BioMedWire Podcast delivers dynamic interviews with industry experts at the forefront of pharmaceutical and biotech advancement. The latest episode features Dr. Meesha Dogan, CEO and Co-Founder of Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CDIO), a precision cardiovascular medicine company leveraging epigenetics, genetics, and artificial intelligence for the prevention and detection of cardiovascular disease.

To begin the interview, Dr. Dogan outlined Cardio Diagnostics’ mission to improve the prevention and early detection of cardiovascular disease through precision medicine.

“We founded Cardio to bring about a brand-new way to get ahead of cardiovascular disease,” she said. “Heart disease is the number one killer in the U.S. It’s the leading cause of death and disability… On the heels of inventing a technology at the intersection of epigenetics, genetics and artificial intelligence, we founded the company to develop clinical and analytical solutions that allow us to better prevent, detect and manage these conditions earlier. Over the next two years, our goal is to build traction and adoption across physicians, employers and investors.”

Dr. Dogan then discussed the company’s international expansion into India through its strategic partnership with Aimil Ltd. and Dr. Lal PathLabs.

“We are a U.S.-based company, but heart disease is a global problem. Being able to introduce what we do not just in the U.S. but across the world becomes important if we’re truly trying to bend the trajectory of heart disease. India is a very large country with a very large market potential, which is one of the key reasons we explored expanding there… Partnering with institutions that are well known and respected in the Indian market allows us to shorten our time to introduce ourselves to physicians and patients while scaling everything we do in the U.S. into the Indian market.”

When asked about CMS gap fill pricing and coverage determination, Dr. Dogan outlined the company’s position within the Medicare process.

“There are really three arms when we’re thinking about Medicare – code, coverage and payment. Code is getting your CPT code, which both of our tests have — we obtained those from the American Medical Association. The second element for Medicare is payment, known as gap fill payment. The Cliff Notes version of gap fill payment is that it’s generally a custom payment because there isn’t a test from an implementation standpoint that is similar to ours… The third element is coverage, and that’s the element we’re working through right now. We have two out of the three steps completed and we’re working through the coverage determination as we speak.”

Join IBN’s Carmel Fisher for a conversation with Dr. Meesha Dogan, CEO and Co-Founder of Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, as she discusses the company’s precision cardiovascular testing platform, international expansion strategy and reimbursement progress.

To hear the episode and subscribe for future podcasts, visit https://podcast.biomedwire.com

The latest installment of The BioMedWire Podcast continues to reinforce IBN’s commitment to the expansion of its robust network of brands, client partners, followers, and the growing IBN Podcast Series . For more than 20 years, IBN has leveraged this commitment to provide unparalleled distribution and corporate messaging solutions to 500+ public and private companies .

To learn more about IBN’s achievements and milestones via a visual timeline, visit: https://IBN.fm/TimeLine

About Cardio Diagnostics

Cardio Diagnostics is an artificial intelligence-powered precision cardiovascular medicine company that makes cardiovascular disease prevention, detection, and management more accessible, personalized, and precise. The company was formed to further develop and commercialize clinical tests by leveraging a proprietary Artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven Integrated Genetic-Epigenetic Engine (“Core Technology”) for cardiovascular disease to become one of the leading medical technology companies for improving prevention, detection, and treatment of cardiovascular disease.

For more information, visit the company’s website at www.CDIO.ai

About IBN

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Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

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