America's Fastest-Growing Industries Are Dominated by Small Businesses; The Ones That Are Funding Ready™ Will Capture the Growth; CredFin, Inc. Is Making Sure They Know How to Get There

MIAMI, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, PNC Bank's 2026 industry outlook, and multiple major research firms agree on which sectors are positioned for the strongest growth in the American economy over the next decade. Healthcare automation is projected to grow from $38.6 billion to $94 billion by 2033. Transportation and warehousing is expected to add 387,000 jobs over the same period. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce reports that 58 percent of American small businesses are now using generative AI, up from 40 percent in 2024, with 82 percent of those businesses reporting workforce growth as a direct result. The global alternative energy sector is expanding with double-digit year-over-year growth in solar and wind installation. Construction and infrastructure spending is at historic levels. E-commerce accounts for 20 percent of all retail sales and is still growing.

Every one of these sectors is dominated by small businesses. Not by Fortune 500 companies. Not by private equity-backed conglomerates. By the healthcare practitioners opening new clinics, the logistics entrepreneurs building last-mile delivery networks, the technology consultants building AI tools for specific industries, the solar installation companies serving residential and commercial markets, and the contractors winning large projects in a construction boom that shows no signs of slowing.

CredFin, Inc., a national business credit and funding advisory firm headquartered in Miami, Florida, says the common thread running through every one of these growth industries is the same. The small businesses that will capture the full opportunity of this historic moment are not necessarily the biggest or the oldest. They are the ones that are Funding Ready™.

Healthcare: A $94 Billion Opportunity Built on Small Business

The global healthcare automation market is projected to reach $94 billion by 2033 at a compound annual growth rate of 9.3 percent, according to Fact.MR research cited by PNC Bank's industry outlook. The growth is being driven by robotics in surgical and diagnostic applications, AI-powered patient management systems, and a wave of technology adoption across smaller healthcare practices that have historically been underserved by enterprise-grade solutions.

Small healthcare businesses, from independent medical practices and specialty clinics to medical device distributors and health technology firms, are at the center of this expansion. The ones accessing growth capital to invest in equipment, technology, and staff are pulling ahead. The ones that cannot access business funding because their commercial credit profiles are underdeveloped are watching the opportunity move past them.

Transportation, Construction, and the Infrastructure Build-Out

Transportation and warehousing is projected to add 387,000 jobs by 2033, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics projections, making it one of the fastest net job creators in the economy. The sector is being transformed by e-commerce logistics, last-mile delivery innovation, and the modernization of supply chains that were exposed as fragile during recent years of global disruption.

Construction is experiencing similarly strong demand, with infrastructure spending at historic levels and a backlog of commercial, residential, and public projects creating sustained activity across every region of the country. The contractors, subcontractors, and materials suppliers who are winning this moment share a common characteristic: they have the credit lines and working capital to mobilize quickly, take on larger jobs, and bid confidently. Those who do not are leaving projects on the table, getting left behind, and their competitors are winning.

Technology, AI, and Renewable Energy: The New Small Business Frontier

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce data showing 58 percent of small businesses now using AI, and 82 percent of those businesses growing their workforces as a result, points to a fundamental shift in what it means to run a competitive small business in 2026. AI adoption requires investment. Cloud infrastructure requires investment. Renewable energy installation and service businesses, a sector growing faster than almost any other, require significant upfront capital for equipment, licensing, and working capital.

The businesses capturing the most growth in these sectors are not the ones with the most technical expertise alone. They are the ones with the financial infrastructure to support rapid growth, which means strong commercial credit profiles, clean business entity structures, current public data with the Secretary of State, IRS, and lender relationships that can be activated when the next growth opportunity arrives.

“Every one of the industries growing fastest in America right now is full of small business owners who are working incredibly hard and building something real. The Golden Age of America is front and center.

What separates the small business owners who scale from the ones who plateau is almost never the quality of their work or how hard they are working. It is almost always their access to capital. Funding Ready™ status is the infrastructure that lets great businesses become great companies. That is the mission CredFin, Inc. is here to support.”

Ray A. Smith, Founder and CEO, CredFin, Inc.

The Funding Ready™ Advantage in a Growth Economy

In a growth economy with multiple booming sectors, the penalty for not being Funding Ready™ is not just a denied loan application. It is a missed contract, a delayed equipment purchase, a competitor who said yes to the same project because they had the line of credit available and the business owner did not. The cost of fundability gaps is measured not just in denials but in lost revenue.

CredFin, Inc.'s Funding Ready™ system is built to give small business owners in every growing industry the commercial credit infrastructure they need to access the capital that matches their ambition. The system audits and corrects profiles across Dun and Bradstreet, Equifax Business, and Experian Business, also with other various public databases and optimizes the business entity structure, and then matches each client to the most appropriate lenders from a network of funding sources spanning traditional banks, SBA-approved lenders, community lenders, and vetted alternative capital providers.

The industries are growing. The capital is available. The question for every small business owner in healthcare, transportation, technology, energy, construction, and every other sector that is thriving in America's Golden Age is simple: are you Funding Ready™ to capture it?

Free Business Funding Ready™ Workshop

CredFin, Inc. invites small business owners in every growing industry to attend the free 60-minute Business Funding Ready™ Workshop as part of the company's national Fund Your Freedom initiative, timed to coincide with America's 250th anniversary on July 4, 2026. The workshop is the first step toward building the commercial credit infrastructure that turns growth ambition into funded growth reality.

Register for the free workshop at Workshop.CredFin.ai

Participation in the workshop does not constitute a guarantee of any financing outcome.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on current expectations and assumptions. These statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Words such as "may," "expects," "positioned," "designed to," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. CredFin, Inc. undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements after the date of this release.

DISCLAIMER

CredFin, Inc. is not a lender and does not make credit decisions. The company may, in certain circumstances, introduce business owners to independent third-party financing providers. All financing decisions, terms, and approvals are made solely by those independent providers and are subject to their own underwriting criteria. Participation in the workshop and use of CredFin, Inc.'s advisory services are voluntary and may not be suitable for all businesses. Outcomes vary based on individual business circumstances, creditworthiness, lender criteria, and market conditions, and there is no assurance that any business will obtain financing as a result of participation.

ABOUT CREDFIN, INC.

CredFin, Inc. is a business credit and funding advisory firm headquartered at 1395 Brickell Ave, Ste 800, Miami, FL 33131. The company provides educational resources and advisory services designed to help small business owners understand commercial credit data and prepare for potential financing opportunities. Founded by Ray A. Smith, CredFin integrates data from three business credit bureaus (Dun and Bradstreet, Equifax Business, and Experian Business), the Secretary of State, IRS and various other public databases, to help clients identify areas of their business credit profile that may benefit from correction or improvement. CredFin, Inc. is not a lender and does not provide credit directly. It may introduce clients to independent third-party financing providers whose decisions are made subject to their own underwriting standards. For more information, visit CredFin.ai.

MEDIA CONTACT

CredFin, Inc.

1395 Brickell Ave, Ste 800

Miami, FL 33131

Email: success@credfin.ai

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