The Detection Era is Over: Aviatrix CEO Doug Merritt on the Rise of the Containment Era, Live at Jefferies on May 27

Santa Clara, Calif., May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aviatrix, pioneering the Cloud Native Security Fabric for the Containment Era, today announced that CEO Doug Merritt and CFO Ken Tinsley will participate in a fireside chat at the 2026 Jefferies Software, Internet, and AI Conference. The session, titled “Securing and Ensuring the Speed of AI,” will be moderated by Brent Thill of Jefferies on May 27 at 8:30 a.m. PT.

“AI is forcing a new security architecture,” said Doug Merritt, CEO of Aviatrix. “When prevention fails and detection is too slow, containment decides whether an incident remains bounded or becomes a catastrophic breach. Enterprises cannot secure AI at scale if every compromised credential, workload, or agent can freely move through the cloud.”

The discussion will examine the Containment Era, the third era of cybersecurity, where blast radius becomes the defining security metric. In this era, the critical question is no longer only how fast an enterprise can detect and respond. It is how much an attacker, compromised workload, or misused AI agent can reach before detection occurs.

AI workloads make this shift urgent. They are often ephemeral enough to evade traditional agent-based controls, privileged enough to concentrate risk, and deployed fast enough to outrun manual review. At the same time, modern attacks increasingly use valid credentials and legitimate access paths, making them difficult to detect before lateral movement begins.

Merritt and Tinsley will discuss how containment addresses this architectural gap by enforcing explicit communication policy at the workload level. Aviatrix’s Cloud Native Security Fabric provides a single policy plane with distributed enforcement across cloud environments, allowing enterprises to govern what every workload, service, and AI agent can reach without forcing traffic through centralized chokepoints.

WHO

Doug Merritt, Chief Executive Officer, Aviatrix

Ken Tinsley, Chief Financial Officer, Aviatrix

Brent Thill, Managing Director, Jefferies

WHEN

Wednesday, May 27, 2026 — 8:30 a.m. PT

About Aviatrix

Aviatrix is pioneering the Cloud Native Security Fabric – the architecture the Containment Era requires. The Cloud Native Security Fabric governs every workload communication path across every cloud, every VPC, every Kubernetes cluster, and every serverless function, from a single policy plane. One rule. Universal propagation. Enforced at the workload, not at a chokepoint. Trusted by more than 500 of the world’s leading enterprises. For more information, visit aviatrix.ai.