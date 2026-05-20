Asia Broadband Q1 Gold and Silver Production Revenues Increase 140% Over Q1 2025 and On Track To Reach $25 Million In 2026

LAS VEGAS, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC: AABB) (“AABB” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that in the financial results recently disclosed for the first quarter ending March 31, 2026, the Company reported $6.2 million in gold and silver production revenues, representing a 140% increase over the $2.5 million production revenues reported in the first quarter of 2025. From the dramatic increase in production revenues in Q1, AABB retained $4 million of the production and increased the Company’s gold and silver bullion holdings.

The key difference in the first quarter results was the addition of the Company’s Etzatlan plant processing that averaged 300-350 tons per day and produced approximately $800,000 per month and $2,440,000 in total production. With the continued and expanding plant production, AABB is projecting its gross production revenues to exceed $25 Million in 2026.

Additionally, AABB will be releasing a comprehensive financial report in next week’s press release highlighting all aspects of the Company’s current status and operations.

“Our mining team is off to a great start in 2026 and has made significant progress increasing our gold and silver production in the first quarter. We are expecting substantial growth in our mining operations in 2026,” expressed Chris Torres, AABB President and CEO.

About Asia Broadband



Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC: AABB) is a resource company focused on the production of precious metals and the accumulation of physical gold and silver holdings. The Company utilizes its specific geographic expertise, experience and extensive industry contacts to facilitate the expansion of precious metals property holdings and production in Mexico. The Company's industry and business integration in Mexico and its asset diversification are unique strengths of AABB that differentiate it from other companies and creates distinctive value for shareholders. Additionally, the Company has a digital assets business segment with its AABBG and AABBS mine-to-token gold and silver-backed cryptocurrencies within its own proprietary GoldAxis Wallet and the unique Golden Baboons Mining Club and Shorts Rascal Club Non-Fungible Token (NFT) collections. AABB expects its token to become a world-wide standard of exchange that is stable, secured and trusted with gold backing, while having the added benefit of demand based price appreciation. These are unique and outstanding qualities relative to other cryptocurrencies and digital asset developers.

Contact the Company at:



General Email:



Token Support:

Company Websites:

ir@asiabroadbandinc.com

support@aabbgmine2token.com

www.asiabroadbandinc.com

www.aabbgmine2token.com

www.goldenbaboons.com

Phone:

702-744-4785



Forward-Looking Statements are contained in this press release within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the Asia Broadband Inc.’s (the “Company”) expected current beliefs about the Company’s business, which are subject to uncertainty and change. The operations and results of the Company could materially differ from what is expressed or implied by the statements made above when industry, regulatory, market and competitive circumstances change. Further information about these risks can be found in the annual and quarterly disclosures the Company has published on the OTC Markets website. The Company is under no obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements as future circumstances, events and information may change.