Navigator Gas Releases 2025 Sustainability Report

LONDON, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navigator Holdings Ltd. (described herein as “Navigator Gas” or the “Company”) (NYSE: NVGS), the owner and operator of the world’s largest fleet of handysize liquefied gas carriers, announces the publication of its 2025 Sustainability Report.

The document, which is available on our website in the ‘Investors Centre’ section under ‘Financials’, then ‘Annual Reports’, provides a comprehensive overview of our continued commitment to sustainable operations. It details Navigator Gas’ efforts to reduce its environmental impact, improve diversity, and implement high standards of corporate governance by conducting our business responsibly and ethically.

Some highlights from our 2025 Sustainability Report include:

We were pleased to be ranked number one in Webber Research & Advisory’s 2025 Corporate Governance Scorecard, a recognition that reflects the strength of our governance framework and our ongoing commitment to transparency, accountability, and responsible leadership.



Women now represent 31% of our onshore management roles, reflecting continued progress towards our 2028 gender diversity target and reinforcing our commitment to building a more inclusive and representative workplace.



A Gold Award from the Spinnaker HR Maritime Association for the impact of our Wellbeing Initiative.



An outstanding compliance score of 100% in the Maritime Anti-Corruption Network’s risk assessment was achieved in early 2026.



We continued to invest in the future of lower-emission shipping, including the order of two ammonia-fuelled vessels and progress on the construction of four dual-fuel ethylene carriers.



We completed 89 fleet efficiency upgrades across 40 vessels, underscoring our continued focus on operational excellence, improved fuel efficiency, and lower emissions across our fleet.



We achieved a 2.97% year-on-year reduction in total emissions across all scopes, marking another meaningful step forward in our efforts to strengthen environmental performance and advance our long-term sustainability ambitions.





Mads Peter Zacho, CEO of Navigator Gas, commented:

“Our strategy is built on balancing commercial success with responsible growth and long-term sustainability. Despite economic and political headwinds affecting the pace of the energy transition, Navigator Gas continued to deliver robust results while advancing investments in lower-carbon shipping solutions and operational efficiency. At the same time, we strengthened our focus on people and inclusion, recognising that diverse perspectives and talent are essential to future success. We remain confident in our direction and committed to creating lasting value through disciplined execution and innovation. We are pleased to share this comprehensive report, which outlines our key activities and achievements with supporting data and analysis. I hope you find it both insightful and valuable.”

About Navigator Gas

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (described herein as “Navigator Gas” or the “Company”) is the owner and operator of the world’s largest fleet of handysize liquefied gas carriers and a global leader in the seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, such as ethylene and ethane, liquefied petroleum gas and ammonia and owns a 50% share, through a joint venture, in an ethylene export marine terminal at Morgan’s Point, Texas on the Houston Ship Channel, USA. Navigator Gas’ fleet consists of 54 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers, 24 of which are ethylene and ethane-capable. The Company plays a vital role in the liquefied gas supply chain for energy companies, industrial consumers and commodity traders, with its sophisticated vessels providing an efficient and reliable ‘floating pipeline’ between the parties, connecting the world today, creating a sustainable tomorrow.

Navigator Gas’ common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “NVGS”.

For media enquiries or further information, please contact:

Alexander Walster

Media Contact

Email: communications@navigatorgas.com

Verde, 10 Bressenden Place, London, SW1E 5DH, UK

Tel: +44 (0)7857 796 052, +44 (0)20 7045 4114

Investor Relations / Media Advisors

Nicolas Bornozis / Paul Lampoutis

Capital Link – New York

Tel: +1-212-661-7566

Email: navigatorgas@capitallink.com

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning plans and objectives of management for future operations or economic performance, or assumptions related thereto, including statements relating to Navigator Gas’ strategy for sustainability.

In addition, we and our representatives may from time to time make other oral or written statements that are also forward-looking statements. Such statements include, in particular, statements about our plans, strategies, business prospects, changes and trends in our business and the markets in which we operate.

In some cases, you can identify the forward-looking statements by the use of words such as “may,” “could,” “should,” “would,” “expect,” “plan,” “seek,” “target,” “aim,” “become,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “forecast,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “propose,” “potential,” “continue,” “scheduled,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology.

These forward-looking statements involve many risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those set forth in the periodic reports Navigator Gas files with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

All forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all these factors. Further, we cannot assess the impact of each such factor on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to be materially different from those contained in any forward-looking statement.

We expressly disclaim any obligation to update or revise any of these forward-looking statements, whether because of future events, new information, a change in our views or expectations, or otherwise. We make no prediction or statement about the performance of our common stock.

Category: General