Andorix Secures Strategic $10 Million Investment to Accelerate Smart Building Transformation Across North America

New equity investment expands Andorix's capacity to deliver fully financed smart building network projects, enabling property owners and operators to modernize with little to no upfront capital

TORONTO, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Andorix, a leading smart building technology and neutral host network provider, today announced a $10 million strategic equity investment as part of its latest financing round, backed by a group of existing and strategic investors.

The financing expands Andorix’s capacity to deploy converged network infrastructure across commercial, residential, and retail properties. Alongside this investment round, Andorix has established strategic relationships with North America’s largest wireless infrastructure real estate investment trusts (REITs) to enable project-level financing for smart building and in-building connectivity projects with little to no upfront capital requirement for property owners.

Together, these relationships position Andorix to deliver fully financed, turnkey smart building network solutions, enabling property owners and operators to modernize critical digital infrastructure with minimal upfront capital expenditure.

“This equity financing, combined with access to previously secured debt capacity, allows us to scale the business and expand our team to deliver fully financed smart building projects,” said Wayne Kim, CEO of Andorix. “It gives property owners across commercial, residential, and retail portfolios a faster, more capital-efficient path to modernization.”

The investment reflects growing confidence in Andorix’s role in helping real estate owners modernize the digital infrastructure behind smart buildings and connected properties.

Andorix’s converged network infrastructure model provides a unified, fiber-based backbone that connects building systems, IoT devices, access control, lighting, HVAC, and energy management under a secure, open, and interoperable architecture. This foundation enables property owners to reduce operating costs, improve sustainability performance, and enhance tenant experience, all while future-proofing their assets for the demands of 5G and digital services.

About Andorix

Andorix is a neutral host network provider and smart building systems integrator for commercial, retail and residential real estate properties. We design, build and manage a fibre-based converged base building network that serves as a secure and scalable foundation for the owner’s smart building digitization strategy. Our vendor-agnostic digital infrastructure solution incorporates Wi-Fi, 5G and IoT wireless spectrums to help real estate owners with multi-asset class portfolios optimize their building operations, adhere to ESG guidelines, enhance tenant experiences, increase revenue, and maximize their property values. For more information, please visit www.andorix.com

Media inquiries

Aleshia Ing

Aleshia.Ing@Andorix.com

647-963-4433