XCHANGE ‘26 Attendee Insights Highlight Healthcare AI’s Shift From Adoption to Operational Scale

FRANKLIN, Tenn., May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hospital and health system leaders attending Xsolis’ XCHANGE ‘26 user conference signaled a broader shift in how healthcare organizations are approaching artificial intelligence, moving beyond initial adoption and toward operational scale, governance, and measurable performance.

Among respondents to a post-event attendee survey, 43% identified competing priorities and limited IT bandwidth as the biggest barriers to expanding or sustaining AI adoption within their organizations. Respondents also identified operational expansion, governance, and ROI measurement as leading priorities over the next 12–18 months.

Additional findings from the survey include:

29% of respondents said expanding AI into new clinical or operational areas is their organization’s top priority.

Another 29% of respondents identified improving ROI and performance measurement for existing AI solutions as a primary focus.

19% cited strengthening AI governance, compliance, and oversight frameworks as a top investment priority.



Even among organizations with significant experience implementing AI in utilization management and revenue cycle operations, clinical staff skepticism around AI accuracy and workflow relevance emerged as the most frequently cited source of internal resistance to AI adoption.

“These findings reflect a meaningful shift in the industry’s AI conversation,” said Joan Butters, CEO and co-founder of Xsolis. “For many organizations, the question is no longer whether AI can create value, but how to operationalize it responsibly, demonstrate measurable impact, and build the clinical confidence necessary for long-term adoption.”

The survey reflects responses from hospital and health system leaders attending XCHANGE ‘26, Xsolis’ annual user conference, held May 4–7 in San Antonio, Texas, focused on AI-driven innovation in utilization management and revenue cycle operations. The event convened healthcare executives, utilization management and care coordination leaders, physician advisors, and revenue cycle professionals from organizations actively implementing AI within clinical and operational workflows.

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