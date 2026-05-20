Smithfield Foods Awards 12 Impact Grants Nationwide

SMITHFIELD, Va., May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smithfield Foods has awarded more than $280,000 in Impact Grant funding to 12 nonprofit organizations working to strengthen communities where Smithfield employees live and work. These grants build on the more than $24 million Smithfield invested in 2025 to strengthen communities nationwide, including donating more than 16 million servings of protein to neighbors experiencing food insecurity.





“Through our Impact Grant Program, we are proud to partner with local organizations that are addressing real needs and creating lasting positive change,” said Jim Monroe, vice president of corporate affairs for Smithfield Foods. “These grants reflect our continued commitment to investing in programs that build stronger, healthier and more vibrant communities.”

The following organizations have been selected to receive 2026 Impact Grants:

Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern North Carolina – Duplin County, North Carolina

Support will expand science, technology, engineering, arts and agriculture education programming, helping students in Duplin County better understand the industry’s role in North Carolina’s economy.

Support will expand science, technology, engineering, arts and agriculture education programming, helping students in Duplin County better understand the industry’s role in North Carolina’s economy. Carrollton Elementary – Carrollton, Virginia

A new outdoor classroom will provide a dedicated space for hands-on learning and student engagement.

A new outdoor classroom will provide a dedicated space for hands-on learning and student engagement. City of Newtown – Newtown, Missouri

Plans include demolishing a vacant building and constructing a new community park to create a safe, welcoming gathering space.

Plans include demolishing a vacant building and constructing a new community park to create a safe, welcoming gathering space. Crawford County Hunger Fighters – Denison, Iowa

Funding will strengthen bulk food distribution efforts and a backpack program that provides meals to students on weekends.

Funding will strengthen bulk food distribution efforts and a backpack program that provides meals to students on weekends. DeGood Foundation – Isle of Wight County, Virginia

Sustain Dolly Parton's Imagination Library of Isle of Wight County, delivering free monthly books to children ages 0–5 to promote early literacy.

Sustain Dolly Parton's Imagination Library of Isle of Wight County, delivering free monthly books to children ages 0–5 to promote early literacy. Luter Family YMCA – Smithfield, Virginia

Through the Bright Beginnings program, local children will receive back-to-school clothing and essential items.

Through the Bright Beginnings program, local children will receive back-to-school clothing and essential items. Make-A-Wish Greater Virginia – Hampton Roads, Virginia

A life-changing wish will be granted for a child in the region, creating a meaningful experience for the child and their family.

A life-changing wish will be granted for a child in the region, creating a meaningful experience for the child and their family. Ripe for Revival – Sampson County, North Carolina

Operational support will help maintain a mobile market that delivers accessible, affordable groceries to underserved communities.

Operational support will help maintain a mobile market that delivers accessible, affordable groceries to underserved communities. Siouxland Soup Kitchen – Sioux City, Iowa

New commercial kitchen equipment will allow the organization to continue preparing and serving meals to those facing food insecurity.

New commercial kitchen equipment will allow the organization to continue preparing and serving meals to those facing food insecurity. Social Innovation Laboratory – Wichita, Kansas

The “That Pop-Up Restaurant” program will expand access to free meals for children and subsidized meals for adults across multiple locations.

The “That Pop-Up Restaurant” program will expand access to free meals for children and subsidized meals for adults across multiple locations. Turkey Volunteer Fire Department – Turkey, North Carolina

A new fire engine will strengthen emergency response capabilities for the department and surrounding communities.

A new fire engine will strengthen emergency response capabilities for the department and surrounding communities. Virginia Peninsula Foodbank – Hampton, Virginia

Renovations to the agency shopping floor will improve how partner organizations access and distribute food to neighbors in need.

Impact Grant funds support programs aligned with Smithfield’s four philanthropic focus areas: hunger relief, education, hometown heroes and community vitality. These investments enable nonprofit partners to expand services, strengthen infrastructure and deliver meaningful, measurable impact in the communities they serve.

Applications for additional Impact Grants are now open. Eligible nonprofit organizations serving communities where Smithfield operates are encouraged to apply through a competitive process. Grants of $10,000 or more will be awarded based on demonstrated need, potential impact and alignment with the company’s philanthropic priorities. Apply online at smithfieldfoods.com/impactgrant by June 30.

To learn more about Smithfield’s initiatives to strengthen local communities, visit smithfieldfoods.com/good-is-what-we-do.

About Smithfield Foods

Smithfield Foods, Inc. (Nasdaq: SFD) is an American food company with a leading position in packaged meats and fresh pork products. With a diverse brand portfolio and strong relationships with U.S. farmers and customers, we responsibly meet demand for quality protein around the world.

Media Contact:

Ray Atkinson

Email: ratkinson@smithfield.com

Cell: 757.576.1383

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bb29638b-9d23-4d25-b69c-748d33c956f9