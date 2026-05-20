Daniel Kelly Joins Talen as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary

HOUSTON, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talen Energy Corporation (“Talen,” the “Company,” “we,” or “our”) (NASDAQ: TLN), a leading independent power producer, announced today that Daniel “Dan” Kelly has been named General Counsel and Corporate Secretary.

In this role, Kelly leads the Company’s legal, regulatory, and external affairs functions, oversees corporate governance, and serves as the primary point of contact for the Board of Directors in these areas. He succeeds John Wander, who today retired as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, following a transition period with Kelly.

“I am pleased to have Dan join Talen as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary,” said Talen President Terry Nutt. “Dan is a seasoned attorney in our industry with significant experience advising management and boards on a variety of legal and regulatory issues. Our team looks forward to his counsel and leadership as we position Talen for the future.”

“On behalf of our entire leadership team and the Board of Directors, we want to thank John Wander for his contributions to Talen over these past three years,” said Chief Executive Officer Mac McFarland. “He has been a valued leader, strategic contributor, and trusted partner. We wish him the best in his retirement.”

Kelly brings 25 years of legal and governance experience to Talen. Most recently, he worked for Vistra Corp. as Senior Vice President and Deputy General Counsel, where he oversaw a team of 30 attorneys and compliance specialists, advised senior management and the Board of Directors, and managed all litigation, environmental, nuclear, labor & employment, and commercial regulatory compliance activities. Kelly has also worked as an attorney at the Dallas office of Vinson & Elkins LLP, where his practice focused on a combination of general business litigation, energy/regulatory matters, condemnation, and media litigation. Before entering private practice, he served as a judicial law clerk for A. Joe Fish, chief judge of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas in Dallas, and for Pasco M. Bowman, circuit judge of the U.S. Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals in Kansas City, Missouri. Prior to law school, he worked in Washington, D.C., as a legislative assistant to U.S. Senator Kent Conrad of North Dakota.

Kelly graduated with his law degree cum laude from the University of Michigan and received his undergraduate degree from Lawrence University.

About Talen

Talen Energy (NASDAQ: TLN) is a leading independent power producer and energy infrastructure company dedicated to powering the future. We own and operate approximately 13.1 gigawatts of power infrastructure in the United States, including 2.2 gigawatts of nuclear power and a significant dispatchable fossil fleet. We produce and sell electricity, capacity, and ancillary services into wholesale U.S. power markets, with our generation fleet located in the Mid-Atlantic, Ohio and Montana. Our team is committed to generating power safely and reliably delivering the most value per megawatt produced. Talen is also powering the digital infrastructure revolution. We are well-positioned to serve this growing industry, as artificial intelligence data centers increasingly demand more reliable, clean power. Talen is headquartered in Houston, Texas. For more information, visit https://www.talenenergy.com/.

Investor Relations:

Sergio Castro

Vice President & Treasurer

InvestorRelations@talenenergy.com

Media:

Taryne Williams

Director, Corporate Communications

Taryne.Williams@talenenergy.com

Forward Looking Statements

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