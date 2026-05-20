Apollo to Present at the Bernstein 42nd Annual Strategic Decisions Conference

NEW YORK, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo (NYSE: APO) today announced that Jim Zelter, President of Apollo Global Management, will participate in a fireside chat at the Bernstein 42nd Annual Strategic Decisions Conference on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at 1:30 pm EDT.

A live webcast of the event will be available on Apollo’s Investor Relations website at ir.apollo.com. For those unable to join live, a replay will be available shortly after the event.

About Apollo

Apollo is a high-growth, global alternative asset manager. In our asset management business, we seek to provide our clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade credit to private equity. For more than three decades, our investing expertise across our fully integrated platform has served the financial return needs of our clients and provided businesses with innovative capital solutions for growth. Through Athene, our retirement services business, we specialize in helping clients achieve financial security by providing a suite of retirement savings products and acting as a solutions provider to institutions. Our patient, creative and knowledgeable approach to investing aligns our clients, businesses we invest in, our employees and the communities we impact, to expand opportunity and achieve positive outcomes. As of March 31, 2026, Apollo had approximately $1.03 trillion of assets under management. To learn more, please visit www.apollo.com.

Contacts

Noah Gunn

Global Head of Investor Relations

Apollo Global Management, Inc.

(212) 822-0540

IR@apollo.com

Joanna Rose

Global Head of Corporate Communications

Apollo Global Management, Inc.

(212) 822-0491

Communications@apollo.com