Madrigal to Present New Data from the Company’s MASH Program at EASL 2026 Demonstrating the Effects of Rezdiffra on Markers of Cardiovascular and Portal Hypertension Risk

Secondary analysis from the Phase 3 MAESTRO-NASH and MAESTRO-NAFLD-1 trials examines improvements in lipid profiles for Lp(a), LDL-C and ApoB with Rezdiffra ® (resmetirom)

(resmetirom) Analysis of two-year data in patients with compensated MASH cirrhosis (F4c) examines improvement in ANTICIPATE-NASH risk scores, a marker for clinically significant portal hypertension

Additional abstracts focus on early real-world evidence with Rezdiffra and the ability of noninvasive biomarkers to predict fibrosis improvement in patients treated with Rezdiffra

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDGL), a biopharmaceutical company focused on delivering novel therapeutics for metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), today announced that multiple abstracts from its Rezdiffra development and real-world evidence programs will be presented at the European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL) Congress 2026, taking place May 27–30 in Barcelona, Spain.

The presentations highlight the breadth of evidence supporting Rezdiffra, including a secondary analysis on cardiometabolic risk in patients with MASH, non-invasive risk stratification in patients with compensated cirrhosis and early real-world evidence from routine clinical practice.

“The body of data presented at EASL 2026 reinforces Madrigal’s leadership in MASH and clearly supports the continued integration of Rezdiffra into clinical practice as a foundational therapy,” said David Soergel, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Madrigal. “These analyses extend beyond liver-focused assessments to explore Rezdiffra’s effects on markers of cardiovascular risk and provide important new insights about noninvasive measures of treatment response in patients with moderate to advanced fibrosis (F2-F3) and well-compensated MASH cirrhosis (F4c).”

Madrigal Poster Presentations at the EASL Congress 2026:

Title Presenter Reducing CV risk in patients with MASH independent of baseline based on Lp(a) and LDL lowering by resmetirom



Meena Bansal Baseline ANTICIPATE score and response predicts liver outcome events in a 180 patient MASH cirrhosis cohort treated with resmetirom



Naim Alkhouri In F0-F1 and F2-F3 MASH, ≥5% weight loss significantly lowers VCTE and ELF independent of biopsy fibrosis improvement; resmetirom and not placebo reduction of ELF and VCTE are associated with biopsy improvement of fibrosis, independent of weight loss



Rohit Loomba Early real-world effectiveness of resmetirom in adults with metabolic dysfunction associated steatohepatitis and moderate-to-advanced fibrosis



Naim Alkhouri Twelve-month changes in liver function enzymes and lipids in patients receiving resmetirom Christina Parrinello Non-invasive test-driven modeling of patient eligibility for resmetirom therapy in MASLD: Data from the German SLD-Registry



Maurice Michel Early and Week 52 biomarker (MRI-PDFF, ALT, MRE and PRO-C3) responses to resmetirom predict improvements in MASH and liver fibrosis



Rohit Loomba Machine learning models of non-invasive tests to predict MASH and fibrosis stage based on MAESTRO-NAFLD-1 and MAESTRO-NASH liver biopsies Rohit Loomba

Rezdiffra (resmetirom) is a once-daily, oral, liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor (THR)-β agonist designed to address key underlying causes of MASH. It was the first medication approved for the treatment of MASH in the U.S. and Europe. In the pivotal Phase 3 MAESTRO-NASH biopsy trial, Rezdiffra achieved both fibrosis improvement and MASH resolution primary endpoints. Rezdiffra also reduced liver stiffness, liver fat, liver enzymes and atherogenic lipids in the MAESTRO-NASH trial and improved health-related quality of life. At one year, 91% of patients treated with Rezdiffra 100mg achieved improvement or stabilization of liver stiffness as measured by vibrational-controlled transient elastography (VCTE), a test that is frequently used to monitor treatment response in clinical practice.

Rezdiffra is indicated in conjunction with diet and exercise for the treatment of adults with noncirrhotic MASH with moderate to advanced liver fibrosis (consistent with stages F2 to F3 fibrosis). Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in ongoing confirmatory trials. Rezdiffra is not approved in any geography for the treatment of patients with cirrhosis.

About MASH

Metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) is a serious liver disease that can progress to cirrhosis, liver failure, liver cancer, the need for liver transplantation and premature mortality. MASH is the leading cause of liver transplantation in women and the second leading cause of all liver transplantation in the U.S., and the fastest-growing indication for liver transplantation in Europe.

Once patients progress to MASH with moderate to advanced liver fibrosis (consistent with stages F2 to F3 fibrosis), the risk of adverse liver outcomes increases dramatically: these patients have a 10 to 17 times higher risk of liver-related mortality as compared to patients without fibrosis.

Patients with MASH who progress to cirrhosis face a 42 times higher risk of liver-related mortality, underscoring the need to treat MASH before complications of cirrhosis develop. MASH is also an independent driver of cardiovascular disease, the leading cause of mortality for patients.

As disease awareness improves and disease prevalence increases, the number of diagnosed patients F2 to F4c MASH is growing.

About Rezdiffra

What is Rezdiffra?

Rezdiffra is a prescribed medicine used along with diet and exercise to treat adults with metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) with moderate to advanced liver scarring (fibrosis), but not with cirrhosis of the liver.



This indication is approved based on improvement of MASH and liver scarring (fibrosis). There are ongoing studies to confirm the clinical benefit of Rezdiffra.

Before you take Rezdiffra, tell your healthcare provider about all of your medical conditions, including if you:

have any liver problems other than MASH.

have gallbladder problems or have been told you have gallbladder problems, including gallstones.

are pregnant or plan to become pregnant. It is not known if Rezdiffra will harm your unborn baby. A pregnancy safety study for women who take Rezdiffra during pregnancy collects information about the health of you and your baby. You or your healthcare provider can report your pregnancy by visiting https://pregnancyregistry.madrigalpharma.com/ or calling 1-800-905-0324.

are breastfeeding or plan to breastfeed. It is not known if Rezdiffra passes into your breast milk. Talk to your healthcare provider about the best way to feed your baby if you take Rezdiffra.



Tell your healthcare provider about all the medicines you take, including prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins and herbal supplements.

Rezdiffra and other medicines may affect each other, causing side effects. Rezdiffra may affect the way other medicines work, and other medicines may affect how Rezdiffra works.

Especially tell your healthcare provider if you take medicines that contain gemfibrozil to help lower your triglycerides, because Rezdiffra is not recommended in patients taking these medicines.

Tell your healthcare provider if you are taking medicines such as clopidogrel to thin your blood or statin medicines to help lower your cholesterol.

Know the medicines you take. Keep a list of them to show your healthcare provider and pharmacist when you get a new medicine.

What are the possible side effects of Rezdiffra?

Rezdiffra may cause serious side effects, including:

liver injury (hepatotoxicity). Stop taking Rezdiffra and call your healthcare provider right away if you develop the following signs or symptoms of hepatotoxicity: tiredness, nausea, vomiting, fever, rash, your skin or the white part of your eyes turns yellow (jaundice) or stomach pain/tenderness.

gallbladder problems. Gallbladder problems such as gallstones, or inflammation of the gallbladder, or inflammation of the pancreas from gallstones can occur with MASH and may occur if you take Rezdiffra. Call your healthcare provider right away if you develop any signs or symptoms of these conditions including nausea, vomiting, fever, or pain in your stomach area (abdomen) that is severe and will not go away. The pain may be felt going from your abdomen to your back and the pain may happen with or without vomiting.

The most common side effects of Rezdiffra include: diarrhea, nausea, itching, stomach pain, vomiting, dizziness and constipation.



These are not all the possible side effects of Rezdiffra. For more information, ask your healthcare provider or pharmacist.



Call your doctor for medical advice about side effects. You may report side effects to FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088 or www.fda.gov/medwatch. You may also report side effects to Madrigal at 1-800-905-0324.



Please see the full Prescribing Information, including Patient Information, for Rezdiffra.

About Madrigal

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDGL) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on delivering novel therapeutics for metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), a liver disease with high unmet medical need. Madrigal’s medication, Rezdiffra (resmetirom), is a once-daily, oral, liver-directed THR-β agonist designed to target key underlying causes of MASH. Rezdiffra was the first medication approved by both the FDA and European Commission for the treatment of MASH with moderate to advanced fibrosis (F2 to F3). An ongoing Phase 3 outcomes trial is evaluating Rezdiffra for the treatment of compensated MASH cirrhosis (F4c). For more information, visit www.madrigalpharma.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including statements related to Rezdiffra’s effects on markers of cardiovascular risk and the potential benefit of Rezdiffra in patients with compensated MASH cirrhosis. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to: the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements; our ability to successfully commercialize Rezdiffra in the U.S. and Europe; risks related to obtaining and maintaining regulatory approvals, including, but not limited to, potential regulatory delays or rejections; our history of operating losses and the possibility that we may never achieve or maintain profitability; risks associated with meeting the objectives of our clinical trials, including, but not limited to our ability to achieve enrollment objectives concerning patient numbers (including an adequate safety database), outcomes objectives and/or timing objectives for our trials; any delays or failures in enrollment, and the occurrence of adverse safety events; risks related to the effects of Rezdiffra’s (resmetirom’s) mechanism of action or of any other product candidate; market demand for and acceptance of Rezdiffra; our ability to service indebtedness and otherwise comply with debt covenants; outcomes or trends from competitors; future topline data timing or results; our ability to prevent and/or mitigate cyber-attacks; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights; the uncertainties inherent in clinical testing; uncertainties concerning analyses or assessments outside of a controlled clinical trial; and changes in laws and regulations applicable to our business and our ability to comply with such laws and regulations. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Madrigal undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events, or circumstances after the date they are made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Please refer to Madrigal’s submissions filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for more detailed information regarding these risks and uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Madrigal specifically discusses these risks and uncertainties in greater detail in the sections appearing in Part 1A of its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and as updated from time to time by Madrigal’s other filings with the SEC.



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Investor Contact

Tina Ventura, IR@madrigalpharma.com

Media Contact

Christopher Frates, media@madrigalpharma.com