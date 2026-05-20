FLINT Announces Appointment of Mark Nelson as Chief Operating Officer

CALGARY, Alberta, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FLINT Corp. ("FLINT" or the "Company") (TSX: FLNT) today announced that Mark Nelson has been appointed Chief Operating Officer, effective June 1, 2026, succeeding Neil Wotton, who retired from the role on May 19, 2026. This leadership transition reflects FLINT's commitment to operational excellence and disciplined execution as the Company advances its strategic priorities.

Appointment of Mark Nelson

"We conducted a competitive search for this role, and Mark stood out," said Barry Card, Chief Executive Officer. "He is a proven operational leader with more than 20 years of experience in the energy and industrial sectors, most recently at a major Canadian-based integrated energy company. He brings the discipline and leadership necessary to advance our operational and growth strategy and deliver on our commitments to clients and shareholders."

Retirement of Neil Wotton

"Neil has been instrumental in building the operational foundation that FLINT stands on today," said Mr. Card. "Over ten years, he led with passion and integrity, strengthened our safety and quality culture, and progressed our operational model. On behalf of the board of directors and our entire team, I thank Neil for his service and wish him a well-deserved retirement."

About FLINT Corp.

With a legacy of excellence and experience stretching back more than 100 years, FLINT provides solutions for the Energy and Industrial markets including: Oil & Gas (upstream, midstream and downstream), Petrochemical, Mining, Power, Agriculture, Forestry, Infrastructure and Water Treatment. With offices strategically located across Canada and a dedicated workforce, we provide construction, maintenance, turnaround, wear technology and environmental services that help our clients bring their resources to our world. For more information about FLINT, please visit www.flintcorp.com or contact:

Barry Card

Chief Executive Officer

FLINT Corp.



(587) 318-0997

investorrelations@flintcorp.com Jennifer Stubbs

Chief Financial Officer

FLINT Corp.

Advisory Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain information included in this press release may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terminology such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict", "potential", "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Specifically, this press release contains forward-looking information relating to: FLINT’s commitment to operational excellence and disciplined execution as the Company advances its strategic priorities; and that Mark brings the discipline and leadership necessary to advance our operational and growth strategy and deliver on our commitments to clients and shareholders.

Such forward-looking information is based on certain assumptions that the Company has made in respect thereof as at the date of this press release regarding, among other things: FLINT's commitment to operational excellence and disciplined execution as the Company advances its strategic priorities; and Mr. Nelson brings the discipline and leadership necessary to advance FLINT’s operational and growth strategy and deliver on our commitments to clients and shareholders.

Forward-looking information involves significant risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual events or results to differ materially from the events and results discussed in the forward-looking information including, but not limited to: the ability of the parties to comply with debt covenants; access to credit facilities and other sources of capital for working capital requirements and capital expenditure needs; availability of labour; dependence on key personnel; economic conditions; commodity prices; interest rates; regulatory change; weather; and risks related to the integration of acquired businesses. These factors should not be considered exhaustive. Risks and uncertainties about FLINT's business are more fully discussed in FLINT's disclosure materials, including its annual information form and management's discussion and analysis of the operating and financial results, filed with the securities regulatory authorities in Canada and available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. In formulating the forward-looking information, management has assumed that business and economic conditions affecting FLINT will continue substantially in the ordinary course, including, without limitation, with respect to general levels of economic activity, regulations, taxes and interest rates. Although the forward-looking information is based on what management of FLINT considers to be reasonable assumptions based on information currently available to it, there can be no assurance that actual events or results will be consistent with this forward-looking information, and management's assumptions may prove to be incorrect.

This forward-looking information is made as of the date of this press release, and FLINT does not assume any obligation to update or revise it to reflect new events or circumstances except as required by law. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is provided for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.