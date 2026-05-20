Stellantis and JLR to Explore Collaboration Synergies for Product Development in the U.S.

AUBURN HILLS, Michigan, May 20, 2026 – Stellantis and Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to explore opportunities to collaborate on product development in the United States.

Under the terms of the non-binding MOU, Stellantis and JLR will explore collaboration opportunities to create synergies across product and technology development, leveraging the companies’ complementary strengths to create value for both organizations.

“By working with partners to explore synergies in areas such as product and technology development, we can create meaningful benefits for both sides while remaining focused on delivering the products and experiences our customers love,” said Antonio Filosa, Chief Executive Officer of Stellantis.

“As we continue to evolve JLR for the future, collaboration will play an important role in unlocking new opportunities. Working with Stellantis allows us to explore complementary capabilities in product and technology development that support our long‑term growth plans for the US market,” said PB Balaji, Chief Executive Officer of JLR.

Implementation of any potential transactions as a result of the MOU discussions would be subject to customary closing conditions including execution of binding definitive agreements.

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About Stellantis

Stellantis (NYSE: STLA / Euronext Milan: STLAM / Euronext Paris: STLAP) is a leading global automaker, dedicated to giving its customers the freedom to choose the way they move, embracing the latest technologies and creating value for all its stakeholders. Its unique portfolio of iconic and innovative brands includes Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS Automobiles, FIAT, Jeep ® , Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, Vauxhall, Free2move and Leasys. For more information, visit www.stellantis.com

About JLR

JLR’s Reimagine strategy aims to deliver a sustainability‑rich vision of modern luxury by design.

We are transforming our business with the aim to become carbon net zero across our supply chain, products, and operations by 2039. Electrification is central to our strategy and before the end of the decade our brands will each have a pure electric model, while Jaguar will be entirely electric.



The flexibility of our unique powertrain technologies means we can continue to offer hybrid and ICE vehicles in our ranges as we begin to roll out full BEV options, to match demand in the global transition to electric.



At heart we are a British company, with two design and engineering sites, two vehicle manufacturing facilities, a components and finishing facility, an electric propulsion manufacturing centre, and a battery assembly centre in the UK. We also have vehicle plants in China (joint venture), Slovakia, India, and Brazil, as well as seven technology hubs across the globe.



JLR is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited, part of Tata Sons.



@Stellantis

Stellantis

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For more information, contact:

Stellantis

Kaileen CONNELLY +1248 428-5168 – kaileen.connelly@stellantis.com

Fernão SILVEIRA +31 6 43 25 43 41 – fernao.silveira@stellantis.com

communications@stellantis.com

www.stellantis.com



JLR



Louise THOMPSON DAVIES +44 07500827823 – Lthomps9@jaguarlandrover.com; jlrmedia@jaguarlandrover.com









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