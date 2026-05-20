Safe Pro and Lantronix Advance Their Collaboration Delivering AI-Driven Edge Intelligence for Defense and Commercial Autonomous Systems

AVENTURA, Fla., May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safe Pro Group Inc. (Nasdaq: SPAI) (“Safe Pro”), a developer of AI-enabled defense, security, and situational awareness solutions, today announced progress in its AI-powered threat detection collaboration with Lantronix Inc. (Nasdaq: LTRX), a global provider of Edge AI and Industrial IoT solutions that power NDAA-compliant unmanned systems, critical infrastructure, and resilient enterprise networks. The collaboration supports integration with Lantronix’s System-on-Module (SOM) platform for real-time robotic edge processing. The milestone follows a 120-day development cycle and positions the solution for broad integration into next-generation autonomous platforms.

The accelerated technical collaboration has sharpened Safe Pro’s focus on Edge-native AI and vision processing for airborne robotic platforms. This focus includes supporting on-device AI engines and Neural Processing Units (NPUs), enabling real-time processing of video, sensor, and neural workloads for object detection and image analysis without cloud dependence. Lantronix’s Open-Q SOM solutions are currently utilized in a wide variety of robotic and autonomous platforms including the U.S. Army Short Range Reconnaissance (SRR) drones. Under a Master Services Agreement signed earlier this year , the Companies agreed to the joint development, integration and commercialization of new embeddable chipsets for the emerging ecosystem of Qualcomm®-based drone and autonomous vehicle platforms, including native support for Safe Pro Object Threat Detection (SPOTD) AI algorithms and models.

“We continue to expand our portfolio of novel AI models into air, ground and sea autonomy applications, and are pleased to advance our AI collaboration with Lantronix for its widely utilized modules. Compatibility with Lantronix’s on-board compute and processing hardware used by leading global drone and autonomous system manufacturers signiﬁcantly increases the addressable market for Safe Pro, enabling us to further accelerate adoption of our patented technology across the evolving defense and commercial marketplaces,” said Dan Erdberg, Chairman and CEO of Safe Pro Group Inc.

Powering Safe Pro’s SPOTD technology is one of the world’s largest real-world landmine and UXO datasets, consisting of high-resolution imagery and GPS-tagged geospatial data encompassing over 2.75 million drone images analyzed to date, and 49,000+ threats detected from real-life battleﬁelds.

For more information about Safe Pro, visit: https://safeproai.com/landmine-detections/ . For information about Safe Pro Group, its subsidiaries, and technologies, please visit https://safeprogroup.com and connect with us on LinkedIn , Facebook , and X .

About Safe Pro Group Inc.

Safe Pro Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SPAI) is a mission-driven technology company delivering AI-enabled security and defense solutions. Through cutting-edge platforms like SPOTD, Safe Pro provides advanced situational awareness tools for defense, humanitarian, and homeland security applications globally. It is a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions specializing in drone imagery processing, leveraging commercially available “off-the-shelf” drones with its proprietary machine learning and computer vision technology to enable rapid identification of explosives threats, providing a much safer and more efficient alternative to traditional human-based analysis methods. Built on a cloud-based ecosystem and powered

by Amazon Web Services (AWS), Safe Pro Group’s scalable platform is targeting multiple markets that include commercial, government, law enforcement and humanitarian sectors where its Safe Pro AI software, Safe-Pro USA protective gear and Airborne Response drone-based services can work in synergy to deliver safety and operational efficiency. For more information on Safe Pro Group Inc., please visit https://safeprogroup.com/ .

About Lantronix

Lantronix Inc. (Nasdaq: LTRX) is a global leader in Edge AI and Industrial IoT solutions, delivering intelligent computing, secure connectivity and remote management for mission-critical applications. Serving high-growth markets, including smart cities, enterprise IT and commercial and defense unmanned systems, including drones, Lantronix enables customers to optimize operations and accelerate digital transformation. Its comprehensive portfolio of hardware, software and services powers applications from secure video surveillance and intelligent utility infrastructure to resilient out-of-band network management. By bringing intelligence to the network edge, Lantronix helps organizations achieve efficiency, security and a competitive edge in today’s AI-driven world.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements relate to future events, future expectations, plans and prospects. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, Safe Pro’s ability to successfully integrate its technology into drone hardware, support U.S. Government operations and the acceptance of its solutions by potential government, military and humanitarian organizations. Although Safe Pro Group believes the expectations reﬂected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially diﬀerent from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Safe Pro Group has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including ''believes,'' ''estimates,'' ''anticipates,'' ''expects,'' ''plans,'' ''projects,'' ''intends,'' ''potential,'' ''may,'' ''could,'' ''might,'' ''will,'' ''should,'' ''approximately'' or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including market and other conditions. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may aﬀect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth under Item 1A. in the Company’s most recently ﬁled Form 10-K and updated from time to time in the Company’s Form 10-Q ﬁlings and in other ﬁlings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), copies of which may be obtained from the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of its date. Safe Pro Group undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reﬂect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reﬂect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Media Relations for Safe Pro Group Inc.:

media@safeprogroup.com

Investor Contact for Safe Pro Group Inc.:

Ankit Hira, Managing Director

Solebury Strategic Communications for Safe Pro Group Inc. spai@soleburystrat.com

Media Contact for Lantronix:

media@lantronix.com

949-212-0960

Investor Contact for Lantronix:

investors@lantronix.com