Assembli Names Trent Terry Vice President Amid Continued Growth

HOUSTON, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assembli , a creative agency that designs memorable and immersive fan experiences, elevated hospitality and brand activations, announced the promotion of Trent Terry to Vice President, effective immediately. In his new role, Terry will help drive the company’s strategic growth and expansion, manage the overall operational performance of the company, and oversee the quality and creative integrity of each experience the company creates.

“Trent’s experience and refined eye for design and spatial planning have played a pivotal role in helping to take our client work to the next level,” said Fontaine Swope, founder and president of Assembli. “He is a true leader and has an incredible ability to translate our clients’ visions into memorable physical experiences, blending style, function and innovation.”

In his new role as Vice President, Terry will join Assembli’s executive team, partnering closely with Founder and President, Fontaine Swope, to drive strategic growth and expansion. He will also lead the company’s operational performance while ensuring the quality and creative integrity of every experience Assembli produces. Overseeing everything from brand positioning and creative direction to production leadership and quality control, he will help ensure each client engagement reflects the agency’s high standards. As a trusted partner to Swope, Terry will also play a key role in shaping Assembli’s future and elevating the work delivered to clients.

“Over the past four years at Assembli, I’ve had the privilege of working alongside an incredibly talented team to bring unforgettable events to life for our clients,” said Trent Terry, Vice President at Assembli. “With our recent rebrand and transformation, it truly feels like we’re taking things to the next level, and I’m excited to continue building on this momentum.”

Prior to joining Assembli, Terry led creative planning and production design for landmark events, including the Oscars Governors Ball, and the Emmys Governors Ball. At Assembli, he channels his experience into building immersive environments that elevate hospitality and strengthen brand connection. With a refined eye for design, spatial storytelling, and an obsessive attention to detail, he aims to ensure every element serves a purpose, making each event not only eye-catching but truly unforgettable.

Terry graduated from the University of North Texas with a Bachelor of Science in Hospitality Management and currently resides in West Hollywood, CA. Please find his headshot HERE .

For more information on Assembli and to follow along for updates, resources, and highlights, visit www.weareassembli.com.

About Assembli

Assembli has created experiences where brands, people, and culture come together for more than 30 years. Specializing in sporting fan engagement, VIP hospitality, and brand amplification, the company designs immersive programs that transform sporting moments, city spaces, and curated gatherings into meaningful connections. From large-scale fan festivals and experiential brand activations to executive retreats and hosted destination experiences, Assembli blends strategic insight, creative thinking, and production expertise to deliver moments that energize audiences, strengthen relationships, and extend far beyond the event itself.

Contact:

Kelly Kaufman

K Squared Group

kelly@ksquaredgroup.com