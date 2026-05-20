Totaligent Closes Strategic Acqui-Hire of Aetherium Medical Platform

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Totaligent, Inc. (OTCID: TGNT) (“Totaligent” or “the Company”), an emerging leader in specialized infrastructure platform for the blossoming biologics space and intelligent business marketing data, today announced the successful closing of the previously announced Definitive Agreement with Ivan Klarich, founder of Aetherium Medical, for the strategic acqui-hire of the Aetherium Medical platform and team.

The transaction, which was executed via Definitive Agreement on April 15, 2026, provides Totaligent with full ownership and immediate operational access to Aetherium’s proprietary business plan, trade secrets, know-how, network contacts, operational infrastructure, and related intangible assets. Totaligent has formed a new wholly owned subsidiary, Aetherium Med One LLC, to which Klarich and the Aetherium team have contributed the Aetherium Assets.

Ivan Klarich will serve as President and on the Board of Directors of Totaligent following the closing.

“This closing represents the completion of a transformative milestone and positions Totaligent at the center of the convergence between explosive biologics innovation and the historic surge in Asia-Pacific medical tourism, now projected to reach $273.7 billion by 2032,” said Edward C. DeFeudis, CEO of Totaligent. “With the Aetherium platform fully operational, combined with our proprietary omni-channel digital marketing infrastructure and database, we have a first-mover advantage to connect breakthrough biologics to patients across APAC’s booming government-backed healthcare travel networks. We are moving swiftly to operationalize this infrastructure and advance the previously announced joint venture with GloMed Solutions, which is scheduled to close within the next week.”

The Aetherium platform serves as essential infrastructure connecting innovative biotechnology companies—particularly those advancing AI-enabled biologics and regenerative therapies—with global patients through ethical, efficient, and compliant medical-tourism channels in the Asia-Pacific region. Built on specialized cold-chain logistics, turnkey commercialization services, and robust ethical governance, Aetherium provides the foundational “picks-and-shovels” layer for the rapidly expanding biologics industry, with Japan’s progressive PMD Act regulatory framework serving as its geographic and regulatory cornerstone.

About Aetherium Medical Aetherium Medical is a specialized infrastructure platform that bridges innovative biotechnology companies—particularly those advancing AI-enabled biologic therapies—with global patients through ethical, efficient, and compliant medical-tourism channels in the Asia-Pacific region. The platform intends to leverage GloMed Solutions for specialized cold-chain logistics, turnkey commercialization services, and robust ethical governance, providing the foundational “picks-and-shovels” layer for the rapidly expanding biologics industry. For more information, visit https://www.aetheriummedical.com/ .

About Totaligent, Inc. Totaligent, Inc. (OTCID: TGNT) is an innovative provider of omni-channel digital marketing solutions, specializing in targeted outreach to medical, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology professionals through its proprietary database of over one billion records. The Company is focused on strategic growth in high-potential sectors, including advanced biologics commercialization. For more information, visit www.totaligent.com .

Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such risks include, but are not limited to, the ability to achieve performance milestones, successfully integrate the Aetherium Assets, negotiate and consummate any joint-venture or acquisition transactions (including with GloMed), secure necessary approvals, and execute the Company’s growth strategy. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.