SLT CargoPay Introduces a New Web3 Infrastructure for Cargo Transportation Payments





DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new Web3 platform focused on cargo transportation is introducing a different approach to how transportation-related payments, invoices, and settlement flows can operate on-chain.

Developed with the presence of the RZ Ecosystem, SLT CargoPay is designed as a non-custodial payment infrastructure where users can create and manage transportation-related invoices, organize payment flows, add detailed descriptions and notes, and complete settlements through blockchain-based transactions using GOLDGR and LUSD.

The platform supports multiple invoice and payment structures, ranging from fast payment requests to more advanced transportation settlement flows designed for real operational use.

Users can manage payment records, histories, invoice details, confirmations, and transportation-related notes directly inside the platform through a wallet-based experience without relying on traditional banking rails or centralized payment systems.

Unlike many generic crypto payment tools, SLT CargoPay focuses specifically on cargo transportation workflows and settlement management, positioning itself closer to an operational infrastructure layer rather than a simple payment application.

The platform operates as a dApp with wallet-based access and does not require traditional account structures or KYC for standard usage. Transactions are finalized through users’ own wallets while payment execution and settlement logic are handled through smart-contract infrastructure.

SLT CargoPay currently supports:

• GOLDGR — a gold-based digital asset structured around the value of one gram of gold

• LUSD — the platform’s stable settlement token

In addition to transportation settlement capabilities, the platform also introduces integrated Treasury Program utilities, allowing users to manage supported digital assets within structured on-chain mechanisms connected to the SLT CargoPay ecosystem.

As blockchain adoption continues expanding into real-world industries, infrastructure dedicated specifically to cargo transportation remains relatively limited. SLT CargoPay enters this space with a model centered on usability, transparency, operational settlement, and transportation-oriented payment management within a unified Web3 environment.

More information about SLT CargoPay can be found at: sltcargopay.com

Media Contact:

Alfred Morgan

marketing@rzprime.io

sltcargopay@gmail.com

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