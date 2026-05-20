Funnel earns 2026 NAA Top Employers recognition and ranks No. 11 on Tampa Bay Business Journal’s Best Places to Work list

TAMPA, Fla., May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Funnel , the proven CRM and agentic AI platform for multifamily operators and managers, was named a winner of the 2026 NAA Top Employers and ranked No. 11 on the Tampa Bay Business Journal list of 65 Best Places to Work, joining a select group of organizations that foster environments of collaboration, innovation, and hard work.

Together, the recognitions highlight Funnel’s commitment to building a high-performance culture rooted in trust, collaboration, growth, and employee satisfaction.

Why these awards matter:

Industry validation: NAA Top Employers recognizes rental housing companies that are building strong workplace cultures across the multifamily industry.

NAA Top Employers recognizes rental housing companies that are building strong workplace cultures across the multifamily industry. Employee-powered proof: Both awards are informed by anonymous employee feedback, making the recognition a direct reflection of Funnel’s team experience.

Both awards are informed by anonymous employee feedback, making the recognition a direct reflection of Funnel’s team experience. Local culture credibility: TBBJ’s Best Places to Work ranking shows Funnel’s culture stands out in the broader Tampa Bay business community.

TBBJ’s Best Places to Work ranking shows Funnel’s culture stands out in the broader Tampa Bay business community. Customer impact: A strong internal culture helps Funnel’s team build, serve, and support the operators, onsite teams, and renters who rely on its platform.

“Winning this award is really a reflection of the people behind Funnel,” said Tyler Christiansen, CEO of Funnel. “Our P.I.N.K. core values: prosocial, integrity, novel, and kick-ass, are not words on a wall. They show up in how our team builds, serves, challenges, supports, and takes care of one another. Being a great place to work is also part of how we show up for our partners. When our people feel supported, trusted, and energized, they do better work for the operators, teams, and renters we serve every day.”

This recognition builds on Funnel’s growing list of industry accolades across multifamily, proptech, workplace culture, and leadership. Funnel and its team members were recognized multiple times ( 2022 , 2023 , 2024 , and 2025 ) by GlobeSt., for both the CRE Tech Influencer and Multifamily Influencer awards in each year. Funnel earned recognition as a Best Places to Work in Multifamily honoree (2024), a Best Places to Work in Multifamily for Women honoree (2024), a National Apartment Association Top Employer winner (2023) and finalist (2021, 2022, and 2025), as well as a Tampa Bay Business Journal Inno Fire Awards winner . In 2024, Eartha Williams, Funnel’s People Operations Manager, was also recognized as a 2024 Business of Pride honoree .

About Funnel

Funnel provides a win for three vital groups: operators looking to reduce costs and improve efficiencies; stretched-thin onsite teams who demand a better long-term career; and renters who deserve a better customer experience. Funnel’s proven agentic AI and CRM platform is the enterprise-grade solution industry leaders, owners, and operators trust to deliver a streamlined, consistent, and connected experience from first inquiry through years of renewals, while simultaneously saving operators quantifiable money through the operational flexibility only a renter-centric® platform can provide. We call it Renter Management Software; our clients call it the new operating model.

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