New Generation Consumer Group (NGCG) Expands AI Strategy with Development of Proprietary Generative AI Platform

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Generation Consumer Group, Inc. (OTC: NGCG) (“NGCG” or the “Company”) today announced the development of a proprietary generative artificial intelligence platform, marking the next phase of the Company’s previously disclosed artificial intelligence infrastructure and server leasing strategy.

The planned platform will function as a conversational AI system powered by large language model (LLM) technology, enabling natural language interaction, workflow automation, and intelligent data processing across a variety of consumer and enterprise use cases.

This initiative builds upon NGCG’s previously announced AI server leasing strategy, which is currently in development and focused on deploying high-performance computing infrastructure to support both internal AI applications and third-party demand for AI processing capacity.

By integrating its application-layer AI platform with its infrastructure strategy, NGCG aims to create a vertically aligned ecosystem capable of generating value across multiple segments of the artificial intelligence market.

“Our previously announced AI infrastructure initiative is designed to address the growing demand for high-performance computing,” said Jacob DiMartino, CEO of NGCG. “The development of our generative AI platform represents a natural extension of that strategy, allowing us to both utilize our own infrastructure and deliver scalable, AI-driven solutions to end users.”

The Company believes that aligning AI application development with infrastructure deployment positions NGCG to benefit from both increasing adoption of generative AI technologies and the rising demand for compute resources required to power them.

NGCG will continue to evaluate partnerships, technology integrations, and deployment strategies to accelerate both its AI platform and infrastructure initiatives. Additional updates will be provided as key milestones are achieved.

About New Generation Consumer Group, Inc.

New Generation Consumer Group, Inc. (OTC: NGCG) is focused on identifying and developing scalable, revenue-generating business opportunities across emerging technology sectors, with a strategic emphasis on artificial intelligence infrastructure and digital platforms.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding market demand, revenue potential, growth strategy, and the anticipated closing of the proposed transaction. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied.

CONTACT:

Investor Relations

New Generation Consumer Group Inc.

Phoenix, Arizona

Email: InvestorRelations@ngcg.com