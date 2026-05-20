Sustainability Leader Ashley McKeon Selected as Soil Health Institute’s President and CEO

MORRISVILLE, N.C., May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ashley McKeon, a seasoned agriculture and sustainability executive, will lead the Soil Health Institute (SHI) into its next decade.

McKeon, who previously led regenerative agriculture strategy for Cargill in Washington, D.C., will assume the role on June 1, 2026. She will work alongside Founding President and CEO Dr. C. Wayne Honeycutt during a brief transition period before Dr. Honeycutt retires.

"Under Dr. Honeycutt’s leadership, the Soil Health Institute has developed into a trusted, science-based organization focused on helping farmers protect and improve their most valuable asset — their soil. I’m honored and excited to build on that legacy,” McKeon said. “I look forward to working with SHI’s talented staff and partners to expand our impact and strengthen the resilience of farms, ranches, and the land we all depend on."





McKeon was selected by SHI’s Board of Directors after a nationwide search.

“Ashley’s deep and varied experience make her an exceptional choice to steward not just SHI’s evolution, but the soil health movement as a whole,” said Dr. Diana Jerkins, SHI’s Board Chair.

McKeon’s appointment comes at a time when a resilient agriculture industry and sustainable supply chains matter more than ever. She brings experience across government, business, and nonprofit sectors, with a focus on advancing systems that support farmers and ranchers and strengthen conservation and environmental outcomes across landscapes.

McKeon previously served in leadership roles in the U.S. Department of Agriculture and as Senior Professional Staff with the U.S. Senate Committee on Agriculture, where she helped shape federal conservation policy and championed significant new investments in soil health and conservation through the 2018 Farm Bill.

She later joined Cargill, one of the world’s largest privately held companies, where she held roles including Director of Federal Government Relations and Director of Regenerative Agriculture. In these positions, she helped develop and advance the company’s first global regenerative agriculture strategy, working across business units and supply chains supporting farmer adoption across more than 1 million acres and building scalable sustainability partnerships. A key initiative she led at Cargill was increasing investment in soil health.

In 2025, McKeon founded the advisory firm Growing Strategy, working with organizations including Environmental Defense Fund, where she later became Director of Agricultural Policy.

McKeon holds a master’s degree in natural resources with a graduate certificate in sustainability from Virginia Tech, and a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Portland.

As SHI’s President and Chief Executive Officer, McKeon will direct the global nonprofit’s efforts to empower farmers and ranchers to use regenerative soil health systems that improve profitability and resilience, benefiting rural communities and the environment.

Dr. Honeycutt will retire on June 20.

“I feel very fortunate to pass SHI's leadership into such capable hands,” Dr. Honeycutt said. “Ashley brings new skills, experiences, and networks that will elevate SHI’s programs and impact to another level.”

During Dr. Honeycutt’s tenure, SHI assessed the business case for adopting soil health practices; identified cost-effective, widely applicable measurements; and established benchmarks across North America showing farmers how healthy their soils can become. These and other advances inform SHI’s education programs, which support farmers across 35 states and three provinces.

In its second decade, SHI is poised to meet the growing interest in soil health with science-backed assessment, locally relevant insights, and actionable information to help farmers, advisors, and businesses secure the future of our food, fuel, and fiber.

About the Soil Health Institute

The Soil Health Institute is a global non-profit with a mission of safeguarding and enhancing the vitality and productivity of soils. Our vision is a world where farmers and ranchers grow quality food, fiber, and fuel using soil health systems that sustain farms and rural communities, promote a stable climate and clean environment, and improve human health and well-being. By bringing together leaders in science and industry, SHI conducts research and empowers farmers and landowners to adopt soil health systems that contribute economic and environmental benefits to agriculture and society. Find out more at www.soilhealthinstitute.org or on YouTube , LinkedIn , Instagram , and Facebook .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/02787cce-432b-4491-86ff-aa145be87ff4