NBB Expands into Auto Services M&A with Addition of Two Experienced Investment Banking Leaders

Giorgio Andonian and Cole Strandberg join as Managing Directors for the newly established Auto Services coverage effort at NBB, bringing deep expertise across Collision Repair, Auto Repair & Mechanical, Tire, Quick Lube, and their respective ecosystems

Appointments underscore NBB’s continued strategy to attract leading investment banking and operational talent as it broadens its advisory platform beyond the dealership space

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NBB, one of the nation's largest and most experienced automotive M&A advisory firms, today announced the addition of two seasoned investment banking professionals to its growing team. Giorgio Andonian and Cole Strandberg have joined NBB as Managing Directors of its Auto Services practice, expanding the firm's advisory capabilities into key automotive services sub-sectors, including Collision Repair, Auto Repair & Mechanical, Tire, Quick Lube, and their respective ecosystems.

The appointments mark a significant strategic expansion for NBB, which has historically been focused on the franchised dealership space. Andonian and Strandberg bring complementary expertise that spans across company operations and M&A advisory services. These skillsets position NBB to provide best-in-class advice to a new and growing client base across the broader automotive services ecosystem. According to The Auto Care Association's 2026 Factbook, the U.S. automotive aftermarket reached $414 billion in 2024 and is projected to surpass $664 billion by 2028.

Andonian brings more than 15 years of operational and investment banking experience in the automotive aftermarket. He began his career at his family's business, Discount Tire Centers of Southern California, before serving as vice president of a regional tire chain and later joining FOCUS Investment Banking, where he most recently served as Managing Director in the firm's Automotive Aftermarket group.

Strandberg brings nearly a decade of banking and operational experience across the automotive, transportation, and distribution sectors. He previously served as Director of Business Development at Autotality (formerly Filterworks USA), a leading provider of solutions for the automotive repair industry, and held roles at Noble Capital Markets before joining FOCUS Investment Banking, where he most recently served as Managing Director, Automotive Aftermarket.

NBB CEO Zach Kuzemka said, "Giorgio and Cole are exactly the type of professionals we've been targeting as we broaden NBB's platform. They’re seasoned advisors who combine real operational credibility with deep transaction expertise in their sectors. Their arrival reflects our continued commitment to assembling a team that can deliver exceptional advice across every corner of the automotive industry, not just the dealership space. This expansion is a natural extension of our growth strategy and reinforces the kind of differentiated, people-first advisory practice we're building alongside our parent company, Accrual Equity Partners."

Said Andonian: "NBB has built an unmatched reputation advising clients through complex transactions in the automotive space, and I'm excited to bring that same level of expertise and commitment to the services sector. The opportunity to help business owners navigate their most important transactions, backed by the resources and network of NBB, is a tremendous one."

Said Strandberg: "The automotive services market is consolidating rapidly, and business owners deserve an advisor with both the transactional depth and the industry knowledge to guide them through it. Joining NBB gives us an incredible platform to do exactly that, and I'm looking forward to bringing our clients the same level of advisory excellence that NBB is known for in the dealership world."

ABOUT NBB

NBB has been the automotive sector's trusted source and valued partner for M&A advisory services for nearly five decades. Founded in 1978, NBB has grown into one of the largest and most experienced automotive M&A advisory firms in the U.S., having facilitated more than 950 new car dealership and 4,500 total M&A transactions. With offices in California, Arizona, Florida, Michigan, New York and Texas, NBB provides a full range of services to clients for M&A transactions nationwide. The firm leverages its deep industry knowledge, proprietary market insights, and decades of transaction expertise to help clients successfully achieve their goals. NBB is one of the flagship portfolio companies of Accrual Equity Partners (AEP), a uniquely positioned private equity firm that identifies, invests in, and partners with scalable companies in highly fragmented industries that are poised to reach the next level.

Media Contact: Charles Nicolas: charles@leveecommunications.com

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