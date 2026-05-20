Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Treatment Market Set to Reach USD 22.59 Billion by 2035 Amid Rising Adoption of Minimally Invasive Urology Procedures – SNS Insider

Austin, United States, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “According to SNS Insider, the global Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Treatment Market was valued at USD 13.24 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 22.59 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 5.49% during the forecast period of 2026–2035.”

Analysis of Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Treatment Market indicates a steady increase in demand on account of rising incidences of enlarged prostate glands among elderly men and the rising awareness about lower urinary tract symptoms. The trend towards early diagnosis and treatment is boosting the rate of adoption of treatments in both the pharmaceutical and surgical segments.

Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Treatment Market Size & Forecast

Market Size (2025): USD 13.24 Billion

Projected Market Size (2035): USD 22.59 Billion

CAGR (2026–2035): 5.49%

Forecast Period: 2026–2035

Base Year: 2025





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The U.S. Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Treatment Market is projected to grow from USD 4.18 Billion in 2025 to USD 7.06 Billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 5.38%.

In the United States, there is a steady expansion of the market on account of rising prevalence rates of benign prostatic hyperplasia among the aging male population and increasing awareness regarding urological disorders. The growth in the market is being driven by favorable reimbursement trends, advanced healthcare settings, and rapid implementation of minimally invasive procedures. In addition to this, innovations in robotics-assisted surgery and increasing trend of ambulatory surgeries are propelling the market forward.

The Europe Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Treatment Market is estimated to be USD 3.94 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 6.42 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 4.99% during 2026–2035.

The benign prostatic hyperplasia treatment market in Europe is the second-largest market after North America, owing to the increasing number of elderly patients suffering from prostatic disorders, an advanced healthcare setup in Europe, and the presence of existing infrastructure for urology-related procedures.

Rising Prevalence of Urological Disorders and Growing Shift Toward Minimally Invasive Therapies Drive Market Growth

Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Treatment Market is mainly driven by the rise in the prevalence of prostatic hyperplasia conditions across the globe, especially amongst individuals over 50 years of age. Awareness regarding the associated urinary disorders along with the need for seeking medical help is playing an important role in diagnosing and treating such conditions. In addition, technological innovations in minimally invasive surgery methods like laser surgery, water vapor ablation, and robotic-assisted surgery have positively impacted the market.

Leading Market Players Listed in this Report are:

Boston Scientific Corporation

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation

Teleflex Incorporated

Olympus Corporation

KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG

Lumenis Ltd.

Medtronic plc

Stryker Corporation

Cook Medical

Coloplast Group

Richard Wolf GmbH

Dornier MedTech

Biolitec AG

Urologix LLC

Asahi Kasei Corporation

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Urotronic Inc.

OmniGuide Inc.

Medifocus Inc.

ProArc Medical Ltd.

Merit Medical Systems

Quanta System S.p.A.

Convergent Laser Technologies

Prostalund Operations AB

Segmentation Analysis:

By Treatment

Minimally Invasive Surgery was the dominant segment occupying 58.32% market share in 2025 due to the advantages of faster recovery period and fewer complications. Invasive surgery is anticipated to witness steady growth at a CAGR of 5.21% due to its high efficiency in dealing with complex and severe cases.

By Procedure

Transurethral resection of the prostate dominated the market with a share of 24.67% in 2025 due to its proven effectiveness and wide use. Prostate laser surgery is estimated to register the fastest growth at a CAGR of 6.18% owing to its enhanced safety profile and minimal risks of bleeding. Holmium and thulium lasers are anticipated to fuel the market growth.

By Product

Resectoscopes were the largest product segment in 2025 with a share of 28.45% owing to its use in routine surgeries. The urology lasers segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate of 6.32% CAGR due to the growing need for accuracy and minimality in procedures.

By End-use

Hospitals were the largest end-users in terms of market share, accounting for 62.74% of the total market share in 2025, owing to better infrastructure facilities and skilled personnel. Specialty clinics were expected to register the highest growth rate of 5.89% CAGR during the forecast period.

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Regional Insights:

North America region was found to be the largest revenue generator of the Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Treatment market, contributing 41.36% of the market in 2025. The positive growth in this regard can be attributed to the high prevalence of prostatic conditions in this region along with advanced healthcare infrastructure, insurance facilities, and the application of minimally invasive procedures.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest growing market between 2026 and 2035 with a CAGR of 6.23%. The key drivers behind the growth include rising awareness about urological health, aging male population, and improvements in the healthcare facilities of the region. Government healthcare services and programs that train doctors urge people to get checked out and treated quickly.

Recent Developments:

In February 2025 , it completed the USD 3.7 billion acquisition of Axonics, adding sacral neuromodulation devices for overactive bladder management, strategically expanding its urology portfolio and enhancing integrated treatment solutions for lower urinary tract symptoms.

, it completed the USD 3.7 billion acquisition of Axonics, adding sacral neuromodulation devices for overactive bladder management, strategically expanding its urology portfolio and enhancing integrated treatment solutions for lower urinary tract symptoms. In August 2024, received FDA 510(k) clearance for its HYDROS Robotic System with FirstAssist AI technology, representing a significant advancement in automated surgical precision and expanding market adoption of robotic-assisted BPH procedures nationwide.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

PROCEDURAL ADOPTION RATE ANALYSIS – helps evaluate the shift between minimally invasive, invasive, and emerging treatment approaches across healthcare systems.

– helps evaluate the shift between minimally invasive, invasive, and emerging treatment approaches across healthcare systems. UROLOGY INFRASTRUCTURE PENETRATION INDEX – helps assess availability of specialized urology care centers and surgical capacity across regions.

– helps assess availability of specialized urology care centers and surgical capacity across regions. THERAPY COST VS OUTCOME EFFICIENCY MATRIX – helps analyze cost-effectiveness of pharmaceutical and surgical treatment pathways.

– helps analyze cost-effectiveness of pharmaceutical and surgical treatment pathways. OUTPATIENT PROCEDURE GROWTH TRACKING – helps identify expansion of same-day discharge and office-based treatment adoption trends.

– helps identify expansion of same-day discharge and office-based treatment adoption trends. DIGITAL UROLOGY INTEGRATION SCORE – helps measure adoption of AI diagnostics, telemedicine, and robotic-assisted systems in treatment workflows.

– helps measure adoption of AI diagnostics, telemedicine, and robotic-assisted systems in treatment workflows. AGE-BASED DEMAND DISTRIBUTION INSIGHTS – helps evaluate how aging demographics are shaping long-term treatment demand patterns.

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Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Treatment Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details arket Size in 2025 USD 13.24 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 22.59 Billion CAGR CAGR of 5.49% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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