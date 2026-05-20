Herzfeld Credit Income Fund, Inc. Declares Distributions in Cash

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Herzfeld Credit Income Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ: HERZ) (the “Fund”) today declared monthly distributions to stockholders of record as of the Record Dates set forth below for the months of July, August and September.

Each monthly distribution will distribute to stockholders substantially all of the Fund’s net investment income and net short-term capital gains, as set forth in the Fund’s Prospectus.

The Fund has announced distributions of $0.17 per share for the months of July, August, and September, to be paid as follows:

Monthly Distribution Declaration Date Ex-Date Record Date Payment Date Per Share

(estimated)

July 5/20/26 7/17/26 7/17/26 7/31/26 $0.17 August 5/20/26 8/17/26 8/17/26 8/31/26 $0.17 September 5/20/26 9/16/26 9/16/26 9/30/26 $0.17

The distribution to stockholders will be paid in cash.

The schedule above applies to the distribution to stockholders of record on the close of business on the respective Record Dates.

New Distribution Policy; Monthly Distribution of Net Investment Income

The Distributions are consistent with the previously announced changes to the Fund’s distribution policy due to the Fund’s transition from its prior investment strategy to its current CLO Equity investment strategy. The Fund has made targeted investments across collateralized loan obligation CLO equity, debt, and structured credit, demonstrating a diversified approach to capitalizing on opportunities within the structured finance market.

Effective January 2026, the Fund adopted the following distribution policy:

The Fund intends to make regular monthly distributions of all or a portion of the Fund’s net investment income to holders of the Fund’s common stock.

At times, to maintain a stable level of distributions, the Fund may pay out less than the Fund’s net investment income or pay out accumulated undistributed income in addition to current net investment income.

The Fund also intends to make at least annual distributions of all or a portion of the Fund’s net capital gains (which is the excess of net long-term capital gains over net short-term capital loss) or, alternatively, to retain all or a portion of the year’s net capital gains and pay federal income tax on the retained gain. As provided under federal tax law, if the Fund retains all or a portion of such gains and makes an election, stockholders of record as of the end of our taxable year will include their attributable share of the retained gain in their income for the year as a long-term capital gain, and will be entitled to a tax credit or refund for the tax deemed paid on their behalf by the Fund.

About the Fund

Herzfeld Credit Income Fund, Inc. (the “Fund”) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company incorporated under the laws of the State of Maryland on March 10, 1992, and has registered as an investment company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the “1940 Act”). The Fund’s investment adviser is Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc. (the “Adviser”). The Fund’s primary investment objective is maximizing risk adjusted total returns with a secondary objective of generating high current income for stockholders. In accordance with the investment objective, the Fund’s current principal investment strategies and policies focus on investing in credit related instruments, including equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, or “CLOs.”

Stockholders should consult their tax advisor for proper tax treatment of the Fund’s distributions

About Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc.

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc., founded in 1984, is an SEC registered investment advisor, specializing in investment analysis and account management in closed-end funds.

More information about the advisor can be found at www.herzfeld.com.

Past performance is no guarantee of future performance. An investment in the Fund is subject to certain risks, including market risk. In general, shares of closed-end funds often trade at a discount from their net asset value and at the time of sale may be trading on the exchange at a price which is more or less than the original purchase price or the net asset value. There can be no assurance that any Share repurchases will reduce or eliminate the discount of the Fund’s market price to the Fund’s net asset value per share. An investor should carefully consider the Fund’s investment objective, risks, charges and expenses. Please read the Fund’s disclosure documents before investing.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release, and other statements that Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc. (“TJHA”) or the Fund may make, may contain forward looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, with respect to the Fund’s or TJHA’s future financial or business performance, strategies or expectations. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words or phrases such as “trend,” “potential,” “opportunity,” “pipeline,” “believe,” “comfortable,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “current,” “intention,” “estimate,” “position,” “assume,” “outlook,” “continue,” “remain,” “maintain,” “sustain,” “seek,” “achieve,” and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may” or similar expressions. TJHA and the Fund caution that forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and TJHA and the Fund assume no duty to and do not undertake to update forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements and future results could differ materially from historical performance. With respect to the Fund, the following factors, among others, could cause actual events to differ materially from forward-looking statements or historical performance: (1) shares of the Fund may trade at a discount from Net Asset Value; (2) ) risk of investment in CLOs and related securities generally (3) dependence on managers of the CLOs in which the Fund invests (4) the Fund is exposed to risks associated with equity and equity-linked securities to the extent that adverse equity market conditions could negatively impact the ability of the borrowers to make payment of interest and/or principal with respect to loans underlying the CLOS in which the Fund invests; (5) as a “non-diversified” investment company, the Fund’s investments involve greater risks than would be the case for a similar diversified investment company (6) the Adviser’s judgment about the attractiveness, relative value or potential appreciation of a particular security or investment strategy may prove incorrect; and (7) market disruption risks, including certain events that have had a disruptive effect on the securities markets, generally, such as pandemics, terrorist attacks, war and other geopolitical events, hurricanes, droughts, floods and other natural disasters. Annual and Semi-Annual Reports and other regulatory filings of the Fund with the SEC are accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and on TJHA’s website at www.herzfeld.com/herz and may discuss these or other factors that affect the Fund. The information contained on TJHA’s website is not a part of this press release.

Contact:

Thomas K. Morgan

Chief Compliance Officer

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc.

1-305-777-1660