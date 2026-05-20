The Elmet Group Co. Schedules First Quarter 2026 Earnings Call

PORTLAND, Maine, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Elmet Group Co . ("Elmet" or the "Company"), a U.S.-based provider of precision-engineered components and advanced high-energy systems, will hold a conference call and webcast on Friday, May 29, 2026 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results for the quarter ended April 3, 2026. A press release with additional information will be issued prior to the call.

Elmet management will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Friday, May 29, 2026

Time: 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (6:00 a.m. Pacific Time)

U.S. dial-in number: 877-869-3847

International number: +1 201-689-8261

Webcast: Register and Join

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Group at 949-574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast simultaneously and available for webcast replay here.

About The Elmet Group

The Elmet Group is a U.S.-based provider of precision-engineered components and advanced high-energy systems for the Aerospace, Defense and Government, Industrial, Medical, Semiconductor and Electronics, and Energy industries. The Company operates through two segments, Critical Materials Components (CMC) and Engineered Microwave Products (EMP), leveraging materials science and precision engineering expertise to deliver high-performance solutions. The Elmet Group is dedicated to strengthening domestic manufacturing capabilities to support the U.S. and its allies’ needs in both critical materials and advanced high-power microwave systems.

Company Contact

Chris Chandler

contact@theelmetgroup.com