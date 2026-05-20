Empowering Teen Wellness: Planet Fitness Announces Sixth Annual High School Summer Pass® Program and Opens Its Doors to Teens for Free All Summer Long

TORONTO, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Planet Fitness, one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers with more members than any other fitness brand, announced the return of its annual High School Summer Pass® program. Now in its sixth year, the initiative encourages high school teens ages 14 to 19¹ to prioritize fitness this summer by working out for free at any of Planet Fitness’ 2,900+ participating locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. Teens can register at PlanetFitness.ca/SummerPass to gain club access beginning June 1 through August 31. Find the club nearest you here. New this year, the High School Summer Pass® program is powered by Gymshark, the gymwear brand, and all High School Summer Pass® participants will receive an exclusive discount 2 after signing up for the free fitness program.

Planet Fitness has invested more than $460 million in waived membership dues3 to promote youth health and wellness and provide an opportunity for millions of teens to improve their physical and mental health.

“At Planet Fitness, our mission is to break down the barriers to fitness, and the High School Summer Pass® program is a key part of that,” said Colleen Keating, CEO of Planet Fitness. “Young people are increasingly prioritizing their mental and physical health and making fitness part of their daily lives. This program gives teens the unique opportunity to build lifelong healthy habits in a welcoming and non-intimidating environment during the important months when school is out.”

Through the High School Summer Pass® program, teen members across Canada will have free access to:

Planet Fitness' complete range of strength equipment, including state-of-the-art plate-loaded machines, best-in-class cardio equipment, stretching space and more

Free fitness training from certified Canadian fitness trainers⁴

The free Planet Fitness App, featuring hundreds of on-demand digital exercises

A welcoming, non-intimidating community environment

Exclusive discounts through Gymshark





To better understand teens and their mental and physical health, Planet Fitness commissioned a Canada-wide study5 uncovering the following insights:

Physical Activity is One of the Most Powerful Outlets Available: Nearly all teenagers (90%) say physical activity helps them feel better mentally and over half (53%) make exercise and fitness a priority in their lives. Additionally, nearly all parents (91%) say that they’ve noticed positive improvements in their teens as a result of exercise.

Nearly all teenagers (90%) say physical activity helps them feel better mentally and over half (53%) make exercise and fitness a priority in their lives. Additionally, nearly all parents (91%) say that they’ve noticed positive improvements in their teens as a result of exercise. Knowledge isn’t Prompting Action: While the majority of teens understand the benefits of physical activity, only 41% say they turn to exercise when they are feeling stressed or down.

While the majority of teens understand the benefits of physical activity, only 41% say they turn to exercise when they are feeling stressed or down. Cost and Access Are Real Barriers: Nearly half of teens (46%) say affordability can make it difficult to participate in fitness programs, while more than a third (35%) say balancing exercise with school and extracurricular activities can be challenging. Over a quarter (28%) also say they do not have enough guidance on how to exercise.

Nearly half of teens (46%) say affordability can make it difficult to participate in fitness programs, while more than a third (35%) say balancing exercise with school and extracurricular activities can be challenging. Over a quarter (28%) also say they do not have enough guidance on how to exercise. Safe, Supportive Spaces Matter More Than Ever: Planet Fitness’ commitment to providing a welcoming, non-intimidating environment where members can feel supported and confident while staying active is well-suited to teens. In fact, nearly half of Canadian teens say welcoming environments (48%) and supportive peers (46%) help create spaces where they feel comfortable being themselves.





Building Momentum with Key Partners and Athletes

Gymshark is proud to partner with Planet Fitness this year and provide exclusive discounts to participants to look and feel their best whether before, after, or during a workout.

“At Gymshark, we are all about bringing down barriers to fitness and being there for everyone that embarks on a health journey. The work that Planet Fitness has done and continues to do, encouraging teens to go all in on the gym, could not be more aligned with our brand,” said Calum Watson, Brand Marketing Director at Gymshark. “We can’t wait to see the incredible impact that the High School Summer Pass® will have on so many teens this year.”

To further inspire teens to get active this summer, Planet Fitness, as the official fitness partner of Hockey Canada, is working with National Women’s Team players Natalie Spooner, Emily Clark, and Emma Maltais, to champion the importance of building healthy habits starting from a young age and prioritizing overall well-being on their social media accounts.

Planet Fitness locations across the country will host Open House events (check your local club for details) to welcome teens and their families, giving them the opportunity to experience Planet Fitness’ unique Judgement Free environment and meet club team members before the program begins. Planet Fitness will also provide in-club guidance for teen participants, including tips at registration, in-club signage and reminders through the app, to ensure a positive and welcoming environment for everyone in the club.

For more information on High School Summer Pass®, including how to sign up for the free summer membership at any of the more than 2,900 Planet Fitness locations in the U.S. and Canada, visit PlanetFitness.ca/SummerPass.

¹High School Summer Pass is open to teens ages 14 through 19 and valid at participating locations only. Teens must work out at the location they sign up at and are not permitted to use other locations. Planet Fitness locations are independently owned and operated. Under 18 or legal age of majority must sign up with parent or guardian.

2 Codes are valid through September 11, 2026, they cannot be used outside of that time period. Only one Code can be applied per order. Codes cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer. Codes are valid in the U.S. and Canada, cannot be exchanged for cash and are non-transferable. Codes cannot be applied towards delivery charges. Returned items will be refunded at the discounted price paid (the discount applied between the goods proportionately). Where a qualifying spend is noted in relation to use of a Code, if items purchased using that Code are later returned to Gymshark which brings the amount spent below any qualifying level, the offer value may be deducted from any refund. This does not affect your statutory rights. A discount will not be applied to items subsequently replaced. Orders are subject to stock availability and acceptance by Gymshark. Gymshark reserves the right to decline orders where, in Gymshark’s reasonable opinion, a Code is invalid for the order being placed or is the subject of improper use or fraudulent activity. Gymshark reserves the right to withdraw, amend or extend offers at any time on reasonable notice.

3+10 million teen participants since 2019, $10-15 per month, three-month program

4Locations are independently owned and operated; please check your local club for details.

5Online survey conducted by Planet Fitness between May 1-12, 2026 among a representative sample of 1,000 online Canadian 14- to 19-year-old teens whose parents are members of the Angus Reid Forum. For comparison purposes only a probability sample of this size would carry with a margin of error of +/- 3.1 percent.

About Planet Fitness

Founded in 1992 in Dover, NH, Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the world by number of members and locations. As of March 31, 2026, Planet Fitness had approximately 21.5 million members and 2,909 clubs in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, Australia and Spain. The Company’s mission is to enhance people’s lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®. Approximately 90% of Planet Fitness clubs are owned and operated by independent business owners.

Media Contact:

Tanny Chiu

tanny.chiu@narrativexpr.com