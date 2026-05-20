Verisk Welcomes Pradip Patiath to its Board of Directors

Jersey City, N.J., May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK), a leading strategic data analytics and technology partner to the global insurance industry, today announced that Pradip Patiath has been elected to the company’s Board of Directors, effective immediately. Patiath is a Senior Partner at McKinsey & Company and has co-led the company’s North American digital insurance and consumer and business banking sectors over the past decade.

“We’re pleased to welcome Pradip to Verisk’s Board of Directors,” said Bruce Hansen, chair of Verisk’s Board of Directors. “Pradip brings deep experience helping leading insurers navigate growth, digitalization and large-scale transformation. His perspective across insurance, technology and analytics will be a strong addition to the board as Verisk continues to deliver the data, analytics and innovation the global insurance industry relies on.”

Lee M. Shavel, president and CEO, Verisk, said: “Pradip's background sits at the heart of what Verisk does—helping insurers harness data, embrace new technology and transform how they operate. As we continue embedding AI into essential insurance workflows, his counsel will be invaluable."

About Patiath

Patiath has served as Senior Partner at McKinsey & Company since June 2011 and has been a senior global leader in McKinsey’s Financial Services and Technology practices since 1996. Patiath brings over three decades of experience serving leading institutions in the insurance, banking, wealth/asset management, private equity, payments and fintech sectors on issues of strategy, organic business builds, AI/digital transformations, organizational effectiveness, M&A and large-scale performance turnarounds. His experience has spanned North America and international markets across the UK, Europe, South America and Asia. Prior to joining McKinsey & Company, Patiath served as president and COO of CCC Information Services, where he helped build an enterprise software and information platform company for the digital insurance sector.

Patiath currently serves on the boards of the Smithsonian Museum, Northwestern University’s Kellogg School, Chicago Humanities and Frost Museum of Science and has previously served as the Chair of the Board of the Adler Planetarium of Chicago.

Kathleen Hogenson retires from Verisk’s Board of Directors

Verisk also announced that Kathleen Hogenson has retired from its Board of Directors. Hogenson was elected to the Board of Directors in 2016 and served on the Audit, Executive and Risk committees, chairing the Audit Committee.

“On behalf of my colleagues on the board and the Verisk team, I would like to thank Kathleen for her service and many contributions to Verisk,” Hansen said. “Her leadership and counsel have helped guide the company through an important period of transformation, and we are grateful for her commitment to Verisk and its shareholders.”

Shavel added: “Kathleen has been a thoughtful and trusted advisor to Verisk, and we appreciate the perspective she brought to the board as we’ve strengthened our role as a strategic partner to the global insurance industry.”

About Verisk

Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK) is a leading strategic data analytics and technology partner to the global insurance industry. It empowers clients to strengthen operating efficiency, improve underwriting and claims outcomes, combat fraud and make informed decisions about global risks, including climate change, catastrophic events, sustainability and political issues. Through advanced data analytics, software, scientific research and deep industry knowledge, Verisk helps build global resilience for individuals, communities and businesses. With teams across more than 20 countries, Verisk consistently earns certification by Great Place to Work. For more, visit Verisk.com and the Verisk Newsroom.

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