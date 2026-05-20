Preparing Students for the AI Era: Marian University and Scrum Alliance Pioneer New Model for Career-Ready Leadership

DENVER, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As modern organizations grapple with the dual pressures of AI disruption and rapid market shifts, Marian University and Scrum Alliance® have announced a visionary partnership to redefine how the next generation of professionals is prepared for the workforce. This partnership reflects a broader shift in professional education: embedding workforce-relevant skills such as adaptability, collaboration, and leadership directly into the learner journey rather than treating them as post-graduate add-ons.

Redesigning education for a disrupted economy

The partnership represents a significant evolution in higher education: meeting learners where they are by integrating professional-grade certifications and microcredentials into their foundational degree programs. By equipping faculty to cultivate these competencies within the classroom, Marian University is positioning its students to enter the workforce not merely as job seekers but as modern problem-solvers capable of driving transformation and mobilizing strategy.

"The future workforce belongs to those who can adapt quickly, collaborate across disciplines, and lead through constant uncertainty," said Tristan Boutros, CEO of Scrum Alliance. "This partnership represents a new model for higher education—one where students graduate not only with academic knowledge, but with the modern leadership and agility skills employers increasingly demand in an AI-driven world. We are equipping students to thrive across any industry by teaching them to navigate complex problems and facilitate meaningful change from day one."

Beyond the classroom: real-world readiness

At Marian University, the initiative has already begun transforming the trajectory of its students by integrating the Certified ScrumMaster® (CSM®) certification with Marian's MGT-330: Project Management course. While the scrum framework provides the structure, the focus is on developing a mindset of transparency, iterative value delivery, and customer-centricity—capabilities that are increasingly crucial as companies transition to AI-integrated workflows. Seventeen students in the course received their CSM certification in the Spring 2026 semester.

"One of my biggest goals as an educator is helping students graduate with experiences and skills they can actually use in the real world," said Sean O'Brien, Assistant Professor of Finance at Marian University. "Giving students exposure to scrum and agile practices is incredibly valuable for anyone planning to work in project management or collaborative business environments, and I'm excited to see what they do with these opportunities moving forward. Scrum Alliance has been phenomenal to work with throughout this partnership, and we're extremely grateful for their support of our students."

A vision for the new professional world

As organizations worldwide shift toward faster, more collaborative structures and processes to keep pace with technological advancement, the need for workforce-ready graduates has never been higher. Marian University and Scrum Alliance are committed to expanding this model, ensuring that agility becomes a core life and work capability for students regardless of their chosen field.

University leaders and faculty interested in bringing Scrum Alliance credentials to their campus can find partnership details and application requirements at the Scrum Alliance website .

About Scrum Alliance

Scrum Alliance is a nonprofit organization that enables professionals to solve complex problems and deliver value efficiently through agile education, skills recognition, and connection to a global community of experts. The organization envisions a world where agile is for anyone—fostering collaboration, adaptability, and better outcomes for all. For more information, visit www.scrumalliance.org.

Connect with Scrum Alliance

Media Contact

Matthew Greenfield

Uproar by Moburst for Scrum Alliance

Matthew.greenfield@moburst.com