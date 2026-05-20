King Copper Discovery Appoints Harp Gosal as Director of Capital Markets & Communications

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- King Copper Discovery Corp. (“King Copper” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: KCP, OTCQB: TBXXF, FSE: 3RI) is pleased to announce the appointment of Harp Gosal as Director of Capital Markets & Communications.

The appointment comes as King Copper continues to strengthen its technical, operational and capital market capabilities while strategically advancing the Colquemayo Project in Peru towards its next phase of exploration and development activities.

Jonathan Richards, Chief Executive Officer, commented: “We are pleased to welcome Harp to King Copper at an important stage in the Company’s growth. Harp brings a strong combination of investor relations and corporate communications experience within the mining sector. Her experience supporting public mining companies through key growth stages will be highly valuable as King Copper advances toward its next phase of development.”

Ms. Gosal brings over a decade of experience in investor relations and corporate communications for publicly listed mining and resource companies operating within the global mining and metals sector. Most recently, Ms. Gosal served in investor relations and communications roles at NexGen Energy Ltd., where she contributed to the company’s global communication and engagement strategy surrounding the advancement of the Rook I Project, one of the world’s largest high-grade uranium discoveries.

Ms. Gosal also supported corporate communications and investor relations engagement initiatives at Founders Metals during a period of significant exploration advancement at the Antino Gold Project in Suriname.

Prior to her roles at NexGen Energy and Founders Metals, Ms. Gosal held positions across client relations, strategic communications, and stakeholder engagement, including Deans Knight Capital, TED Conferences, WealthBar, and The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of Canada.

In 2025, Ms. Gosal was awarded the King Charles III Coronation Medal in recognition of her outstanding service, leadership, and meaningful contributions to the Canadian community.

Ms. Gosal holds the Certified Professional in Investor Relations (CPIR) designation and will lead King Copper’s communication and stakeholder engagement initiatives as the Company continues to progress the Colquemayo Project.

The Board of Directors has approved the grant of 250,000 stock options (the “Options”) to employees of the Company, pursuant to the Company’s stock option plan. The Options are exercisable at a price of $1.15 per common share for a period of five years from the date of grant, subject to applicable provisions. The Company has also granted 100,000 restricted share units (“RSUs”) to employees that entitle the holder to a common share of the Company. The RSUs have a two-year vesting period and expire three years from the date of grant.

On behalf of the Company,

Jonathan Richards, Chief Executive Officer and Director.

Contact Information:

Harp Gosal | Director of Capitals Markets & Communications

E: hgosal@kingcopperdiscovery.com

Website: www.kingcopperdiscovery.com

Address: #1212 - 1030 West Georgia St, Vancouver, BC V6E 3M5.

For Investor Relations enquiries, please contact +1 604 218 1142

Statements

About King Copper Discovery Corp and Our Projects: King Copper is a TSXV-listed exploration company focused on the Colquemayo copper-gold project in South America. The Company is led by a team responsible for multiple copper-gold-silver discoveries.

Forward Looking Statement: This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed “forward-looking statements”. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements, including the expected closing date of the Financing, the investor’s expected ownership interest in King Copper and the expected use of proceeds from the Financing. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words “expects”, “plans”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “intends”, “estimates”, “projects”, “potential” and similar expressions, or that events or conditions “will”, “would”, “may”, “could” or “should” occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include the receipt of regulatory approvals, market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions, as well as legal, social, and economic conditions in Argentina and Peru, where the Company’s mineral exploration properties are located. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company’s management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release or has in any way approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release.