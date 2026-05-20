Vistin Pharma ASA: Minutes from the annual general meeting 2026

Oslo, Norway, 20 May 2026
Vistin Pharma ASA (OSE: VISTN), please find attached the minutes from the annual general meeting held today, on the 20 May 2026.
Attachment
| Source: Vistin Pharma ASA Vistin Pharma ASA
Oslo, Norway, 20 May 2026
Vistin Pharma ASA (OSE: VISTN), please find attached the minutes from the annual general meeting held today, on the 20 May 2026.
Attachment
Oslo, Norway, 20 May 2026 In relation to the Annual General Meeting in Vistin Pharma ASA (OSE: VISTN), on the 20th of May, the Company's Chair of the Board, Øyvin Brøymer, has received open proxies...Read More
Oslo, Norway, 28 April 2026 Vistin Pharma ASA (OSE: VISTN); please find attached the call for the Annual General Meeting in Vistin Pharma, to be held on 20 May 2026 at 13:00 CEST. It will not be...Read More