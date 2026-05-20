Vistin Pharma ASA: Minutes from the annual general meeting 2026

 | Source: Vistin Pharma ASA Vistin Pharma ASA

Oslo, Norway, 20 May 2026

Vistin Pharma ASA (OSE: VISTN), please find attached the minutes from the annual general meeting held today, on the 20 May 2026.


Attachment


Attachments

Minutes from AGM Vistin Pharma ASA_20_May_2026
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