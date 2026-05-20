Ernexa Therapeutics Releases Virtual Investor KOL Connect Segment Featuring Dr. Elena Ratner Highlighting Ovarian Cancer Landscape and ERNA-101 Opportunity

Discussion highlights significant unmet need in ovarian cancer and the potential of ERNA-101 to address limitations of current therapies

Segment also discusses evolving treatment landscape, immunologically “cold” tumors and the future potential of off-the-shelf cell therapy approaches

Access the segment here

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ernexa Therapeutics (Nasdaq: ERNA), an industry innovator developing novel cell therapies for the treatment of advanced cancer and autoimmune disease, today announced the release of a Virtual Investor KOL Connect segment featuring Dr. Elena Ratner, Professor in the Department of Obstetrics, Gynecology and Reproductive Sciences at Yale University School of Medicine and a member of Ernexa’s Board of Directors.



As part of the segment, Dr. Ratner discusses ovarian cancer, one of the most difficult malignancies to treat, and highlights the significant challenges patients continue to face throughout diagnosis and treatment. The discussion explores limitations of current therapeutic approaches and the persistent unmet need for more effective and durable treatment options.

Dr. Ratner also discusses the evolving ovarian cancer treatment landscape and shares her perspective on Ernexa’s differentiated biological approach to addressing immunologically “cold” tumors. The segment highlights Ernexa’s lead product candidate, ERNA-101, and recently announced preclinical data demonstrating complete tumor elimination and 100% long-term survival in ovarian cancer models when combined with PD-1 blockade.

The discussion also highlights the potential advantages of Ernexa’s engineered allogeneic induced mesenchymal stem cell (iMSC) platform, including the opportunity to develop scalable, off-the-shelf cell therapies designed to improve accessibility and overcome manufacturing challenges associated with traditional autologous approaches.

The Virtual Investor KOL Connect segment featuring Ernexa Therapeutics is now available here. For more information about ERNA-101 and the Company’s development plans, visit www.ernexatx.com

About Ernexa Therapeutics

Ernexa Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ERNA) is developing innovative cell therapies for the treatment of advanced cancer and autoimmune diseases. Ernexa’s core technology focuses on engineering induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) and transforming them into induced mesenchymal stem cells (iMSCs). Ernexa’s allogeneic synthetic iMSCs provide a scalable, off-the-shelf treatment solution, without needing patient-specific cell harvesting.

ERNA-101 is the company’s lead cell therapy product, designed to activate and regulate the immune system's response to recognize and attack cancer cells. ERNA-201 is a cell therapy product designed to target inflammation and treat autoimmune disease. The company’s initial focus is to develop ERNA-101 for the treatment of ovarian cancer.

For more information, visit www.ernexatx.com .

Media Contact

Sharon Golubchik

RAYNZ

sharon@raynzhealth.com