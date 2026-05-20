Lakeland Fire + Safety Delivers Head-to-Toe Fire Gear Order for Whitfield County Georgia Fire Department

New Customer Validates Ability to Deliver Integrated, Head-to-Toe Protection at Scale

Lakeland Releases New Video of Interview with Whitfield Fire Chief and Assistant Chief at FDIC

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lakeland Industries, Inc. ("Lakeland Fire + Safety" or "Lakeland") (NASDAQ: LAKE), a leading global manufacturer of protective clothing and apparel for industry, healthcare and first responders, today announced the delivery of an order for structural fire gear, rescue gear, structural helmets, hoods and gloves to the Whitfield County Georgia Fire Department. Terms of the orders were not disclosed.

Whitfield County is south of Chattanooga and is home to the towns of Dalton, Tunnel Hill, Cohutta, and Varnell. The Fire Department serves the citizens of Whitfield County with a combination of modern fire suppression, fire prevention and public safety education methods to reduce the loss of lives and property.





Lakeland’s Sr. Fire Product Marketing Specialist, Heather Richardson, recently spoke at FDIC with Paul Patterson Sr., Fire Chief at Whitfield County Georgia Fire Department, and Chris West, Assistant Chief of Logistics, who shared share their firsthand experience outfitting their entire department head to toe in Lakeland Fire & Safety PPE. You can view the video here.

“This new customer order exemplifies our work over the last several years to broaden our product offering through a series of global acquisitions and a unified brand portfolio,” said Jim Jenkins, President and CEO of Lakeland Fire + Safety. “These acquisitions have expanded our geographic reach and position us as the head-to-toe provider in global fire protection, a platform we believe is unique in the market. Integration across our acquired businesses is beginning to unlock both access and scale. In addition, completion of the NFPA 1970:2025 certification across the entire brand portfolio is also driving momentum. Products including Lakeland structural turnout and proximity gear, Veridian structural turnout and proximity gear, gloves and fire particulate-blocking hoods, Jolly boots and Pacific helmets are now fully certified, enabling customers to order from a complete NFPA-certified range of products across our brands.

“We believe orders like this are also part of growing trend we are witnessing more frequently, an initial order leading to rapid expansion once the gear’s performance is proven on the ground. Our capacity to provide integrated, head-to-toe protection at scale ensures we are ready to meet this growing demand. Products including Lakeland and Veridian's structural turnout and proximity gear, gloves and particulate-blocking hoods, Jolly boots and Pacific helmets are now fully certified, enabling customers to order from a complete NFPA-certified range of products across our brands.,” concluded Jenkins.

About Lakeland Fire + Safety

Lakeland Fire + Safety manufactures and sells a comprehensive line of fire services and industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and first responder markets. In addition, we provide decontamination, repair and rental services that complement our fire services portfolio. Our products are sold globally by our in-house sales teams, our customer service group, and authorized independent sales representatives to a strategic global network of selective fire and industrial distributors and wholesale partners. Our authorized distributors supply end users across various industries, including integrated oil, chemical/petrochemical, automobile, transportation, steel, glass, construction, smelting, cleanroom, janitorial, pharmaceutical, and high-tech electronics manufacturers, as well as scientific, medical laboratories, and the utilities industry. In addition, we supply federal, state and local governmental agencies and departments, including fire and law enforcement, airport crash rescue units, the Department of Defense, the Department of Homeland Security and the Centers for Disease Control. Internationally, we sell to a mix of end-users directly and to industrial distributors, depending on the particular country and market. In addition to the United States, sales are made into more than 50 foreign countries, the majority of which were into China, the European Economic Community ("EEC"), Canada, Chile, Argentina, Commonwealth of Independent States (“CIS”) Region, Colombia, Mexico, Ecuador, India, Uruguay, Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Hong Kong and New Zealand.

For more information about Lakeland, please visit the Company's website at www.lakeland.com .

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This press release contains estimates, predictions, opinions, goals and other "forward-looking statements" as that phrase is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, without limitation, references to the Company's predictions or expectations of future business or financial performance as well as its goals and objectives for future operations, financial and business trends, business prospects, and management's expectations for earnings, revenues, expenses, inventory levels, capital levels, liquidity levels, or other future financial or business performance, strategies or expectations, including without limitation our M&A strategy and tariff mitigation plans. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, which address Lakeland's expectations of sources or uses for capital, or which express the Company's expectation for the future with respect to financial performance or operating strategies, can be identified as forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions as described from time to time in press releases and Forms 8-K, registration statements, quarterly and annual reports and other reports and filings filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission or made by management. As a result, there can be no assurance that Lakeland's future results will not be materially different from those described herein as "believed," "projected," "planned," "intended," "anticipated," "can," "estimated" or "expected," or other words which reflect the current view of the Company with respect to future events. We caution readers that these forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. The Company hereby expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statements to reflect any change in the Company's expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which such statement is based, except as may be required by law.

Investor Relations

Chris Tyson

Executive Vice President

MZ Group - MZ North America

949-491-8235

LAKE@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/93af21e0-b5af-4b00-9440-9190a7efe3d8