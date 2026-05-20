Metals One to Present at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Hybrid Investor Conference on May 21st

NEW YORK, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metals One (LSE – AIM: MET1, OTCQB: MTOPF), based in London, United Kingdom, focused on exploration and development of gold, uranium and AI metals, today announced that Daniel Maling, Managing Director, will present live at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Hybrid Investor Conference, hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on May 21st, 2026.

DATE: May 21st, 2026

TIME: 11:45 AM ET

REGISTER HERE

Available for 1x1 meetings: May 21. Schedule 1x1 Meetings here.

This will be a live, interactive in-person and online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If you would like to attend in-person, please email greg@otcmarkets.com for an attendee pass. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Company Highlights

U.S. Uranium Portfolio : Five uranium and vanadium projects across Wyoming, Colorado, Utah and New Mexico - including recently expanded agreement with DISA Technologies Inc. to seek to evaluate/treat historically abandoned uranium mine waste dumps and recover saleable uranium and other critical minerals concentrates with zero capex or opex exposure to Metals One. Directly aligned with U.S. domestic energy security priorities

: Five uranium and vanadium projects across Wyoming, Colorado, Utah and New Mexico - including recently expanded agreement with DISA Technologies Inc. to seek to evaluate/treat historically abandoned uranium mine waste dumps and recover saleable uranium and other critical minerals concentrates with zero capex or opex exposure to Metals One. Directly aligned with U.S. domestic energy security priorities Americas Gold Opportunities : 100%-owned Swales gold exploration in Nevada's Carlin Trend and a 12.96% stake in Fidelity Minerals with a 446 Koz open gold resource in Peru, targeting 1 Moz and significant copper upside

: 100%-owned Swales gold exploration in Nevada's Carlin Trend and a 12.96% stake in Fidelity Minerals with a 446 Koz open gold resource in Peru, targeting 1 Moz and significant copper upside Vertically Integrated South African Gold: Metals One’s 30%-owned (with option for 49.9%) Lions Bay Resources is acquiring the Barbrook Mine (2.1Moz at US$8/oz) and owns a cogeneration plant (US$39.6m replacement value) - creating a near-term cash flow business





About Metals One

Metals One is a focused on exploration and development projects in gold, uranium and AI critical metals.

Core portfolio includes strategic uranium exploration claims in North America and the development of a vertically integrated gold business in South Africa in partnership with an experienced local operating team. The balance of the portfolio is highly leveraged to a resurgence in the nickel and copper price

We look for early-stage investment opportunities where we can create value by applying our strategic expertise to derisk and monetise assets and businesses.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:

Metals One

Daniel Maling

Managing Director

+44 (0) 20 7981 2576

info@metals-one.com

Virtual Investor Conferences

Greg Young

VP Corporate Services

OTC Markets Group

(212) 652-5958

greg@otcmarkets.com