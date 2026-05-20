Eloro Resources Ltd. to Present at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Hybrid Investor Conference on May 21st

TORONTO, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eloro Resources Ltd. (OTCQX: ELRRF | TSX: ELO) today announced that Chris Holden, Senior VP – Corporate Development, will present live at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Hybrid Investor Conference, hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on May 21st, 2026.

DATE: May 21st, 2026

TIME: 10:45 AM ET

REGISTER HERE

Available for virtual 1x1 meetings on May 27th. Schedule virtual 1x1 meetings here.

This will be a live, interactive in-person and online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If you would like to attend in-person, please email greg@otcmarkets.com for an attendee pass. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Company Highlights

Advancing the Silver-Tin polymetallic project in Potosi, Bolivia

Large endowment of critical and strategic metals (Ag-Sn-Zn-Pb)

High-grade Near-surface indicated resource zone



About Eloro Resources Ltd.

Eloro Resources is a growth-focused exploration and development company dedicated to unlocking the full potential of its flagship Iska Iska Silver–Tin Polymetallic Project in Potosí, Bolivia. The company is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange as ELO, on the OTCQX Markets as ELRRF, and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as P2QM.

What began as an overlooked and underexplored property has, over the past several years, evolved into one of the most significant emerging discoveries in the Bolivian Tin Belt, driven by systematic exploration and technical innovation.

Today, Iska Iska hosts a large and expanding inferred resource of approximately 1.25 billion ounces of silver equivalent, with meaningful exposure to silver, tin, zinc, and lead—critical metals for global electrification and infrastructure. The project remains open in multiple directions, with ongoing drilling continuing to expand higher-grade zones and improve overall resource confidence.

Our mission is to responsibly advance a high-potential polymetallic asset while delivering long-term value to shareholders and meaningful benefits to local communities. We achieve this through disciplined, data-driven exploration, strong environmental and social governance practices, and strategic capital allocation.

At the core of our success is a highly experienced management and technical team with deep expertise across exploration, engineering, and capital markets. Their collective track record enables Eloro to efficiently move from discovery toward development.

Looking ahead over the next 6 to 12 months, our priorities are clear: to continue definition and step-out drilling to expand and upgrade high-grade zones, and to complete a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) and Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS). These milestones are expected to significantly de-risk the project and outline a clearer path toward potential production.

With strong fundamentals, a tier-one geological setting, and increasing exposure to critical metals, Eloro is well-positioned for the future.

Eloro Resources...Discovering Scale. Delivering Critical Metals.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:

Eloro Resources Ltd

Brent Wichenko

VP investor Relations and Capital Markets

905-339 6738

bwichenko@elororesources.com

Virtual Investor Conferences

Greg Young

VP Corporate Services

OTC Markets Group

(212) 652-5958

greg@otcmarkets.com