Concurrent Technologies Corporation Announces Retirement of Vice President Tim Tibbits and Appointment of Hans DeViso as Successor

Johnstown, PA, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concurrent Technologies Corporation (CTC) announces the retirement of Timothy S. Tibbits, Vice President of the Engineering & Advanced Manufacturing Division, effective June 30, 2026, and the appointment of Hans DeViso as his successor.

Tim Tibbits joined CTC on January 1, 2008, following a distinguished 28-year career as a naval flight officer in the U.S. Navy, where his final assignment was as Washington Liaison Officer at U.S. Strategic Command at the Pentagon. Over his 18 years at CTC, Tim has held several key leadership roles, including Vice President, Engineering & Advanced Manufacturing Division; Executive Director, Engineering Division; and Executive Director, Business Development and Strategy.

During his tenure, Tim led a team of more than 90 staff, including over 70 engineers, and managed a division generating approximately $35 million in annual revenue. Under his leadership, the Engineering & Advanced Manufacturing Division grew by more than 90%, with significant advancements in R&D, prototyping, and engineering services. Tim championed business growth, strategic planning, and client engagement, while providing strong leadership in proposal development, operational excellence, and technical innovation.

Reflecting on his career, Tim shared, “The rewarding nature of my work at CTC lies in the people I have worked with and the mission. The opportunity to support the warfighter is incredibly fulfilling. It’s also rewarding to work alongside fantastic people, many of whom are fellow veterans navigating both civilian and military careers.”

Ed Sheehan, President and CEO of CTC, commented, “Tim’s military experience shaped his contributions to CTC. He understands the strategic importance of CTC’s mission. Additionally, his Navy background in resource management, budgeting, and acquisition helped him understand how our largest client, the Department of War, operates. We are grateful for his contributions to our country and our company.”

Hans DeViso Chosen to Succeed Tibbits

To sustain the division’s momentum, CTC initiated a comprehensive search for Tim’s successor, considering both internal and external candidates. Tim participated in the interview process and noted, “We interviewed a number of internal and external candidates. They were excellent candidates, which made the decision very competitive and difficult. I am confident Hans is a great fit for CTC, and his experience will benefit the company. I look forward to supporting a smooth transition.”

Hans DeViso brings more than 20 years of experience in the aerospace and defense industry, with a proven track record in R&D, design, manufacturing, and testing of advanced composite materials for high-temperature engineering applications and satellites for space. Most recently, Hans served as Chief Operating Officer and Vice President at Azista USA, where he led teams in delivering high-volume, quality-engineered composite and space products for advanced applications. His prior experience includes leadership roles at L3 Harris Communications and other prominent organizations.

Hans holds a Master of Science in Electrical Engineering from Pennsylvania State University-Great Valley Graduate Center and an MBA with an emphasis on High Technology from Walden University. He is certified in L3 Harris Communications PMO and EVM-CAM Training Programs. His top skills include defense, program management, military strategy, management, engineering management, systems engineering, and project management. Hans is passionate about leading teams and driving innovation in advanced composites.

“We are excited to welcome Hans DeViso to CTC,” said Ed Sheehan. “His extensive experience and leadership will help ensure the continued growth and success of our Engineering & Advanced Manufacturing Division.”

CTC extends its heartfelt gratitude to Tim Tibbits for his 18 years of dedicated service and outstanding contributions. We wish him all the best as he enjoys more time with family, traveling, golfing, and fishing.

Concurrent Technologies Corporation (CTC) is an independent, nonprofit, applied scientific research and development professional services organization. CTC collaborates with its technology transition affiliate, Enterprise Ventures Corporation, to provide transformative, full lifecycle solutions through research, development, test, and evaluation work. To best serve its clients’ needs, CTC offers the complete ability to fully design, develop, test, prototype, and build. CTC delivers robust, technical, and innovative solutions that safeguard our national security, retain U.S. technological advantage, and ensure the primacy of American manufacturing. For more information, visit www.ctc.com.

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