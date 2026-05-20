Heavy-Duty Vehicle Rental Strategic Industry Business Report 2026: Market to Reach $758.7 Billion by 2032, Gaining Traction As Industries Seek Flexible, Cost-effective, and Scalable Solutions

Dublin, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Heavy-Duty Vehicle Rental - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Heavy-Duty Vehicle Rental was estimated at US$99.7 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach US$158.7 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2025 to 2032. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







Heavy-duty vehicle rental is gaining traction as industries seek flexible, cost-effective, and scalable transportation solutions. The high capital investment required to purchase heavy-duty trucks, construction machinery, and specialized transport vehicles has led businesses to explore rental options that allow access to top-tier equipment without the burden of ownership. Rental services provide a wide range of vehicles, including dump trucks, concrete mixers, cranes, and trailers, catering to industries such as construction, mining, logistics, and waste management.

The rental model offers benefits such as lower upfront costs, reduced maintenance responsibilities, and the ability to scale fleet sizes based on project requirements. Additionally, as companies prioritize financial flexibility and risk management, renting heavy-duty vehicles has emerged as a viable alternative to fleet acquisition, especially for short-term and seasonal operations. The increasing need for temporary and project-based logistics solutions is further driving demand for heavy-duty vehicle rental services, making it a vital component of modern industrial operations.

What Are the Key Factors Driving the Growth of the Heavy-Duty Vehicle Rental Market?



The growth in the heavy-duty vehicle rental market is driven by several factors, including the rising cost of vehicle ownership, increasing demand for flexible logistics solutions, and the growing adoption of digital fleet management systems. The shift toward asset-light business models has encouraged companies to rely on rental services instead of purchasing expensive fleets, reducing financial risk and improving capital allocation. Environmental regulations are also influencing market trends, as businesses seek rental providers that offer low-emission and hybrid vehicle options to comply with sustainability mandates.

The expansion of construction and infrastructure development projects worldwide has significantly boosted demand for short-term and project-based heavy-duty vehicle rentals. Additionally, advancements in rental technology, including AI-driven fleet tracking and on-demand booking platforms, have enhanced accessibility and efficiency. The growing e-commerce and last-mile delivery sectors have further contributed to rental market growth, with logistics companies requiring temporary fleet expansions to meet fluctuating demand. As businesses continue to prioritize cost-effectiveness, sustainability, and operational flexibility, the heavy-duty vehicle rental market is poised for substantial expansion in the coming years.



How Are Technological Advancements Transforming Heavy-Duty Vehicle Rentals?



The heavy-duty vehicle rental industry is undergoing a digital revolution, with telematics, fleet management software, and AI-driven analytics enhancing operational efficiency. One of the most impactful innovations is the integration of GPS tracking and IoT-enabled diagnostics, allowing rental companies and clients to monitor vehicle performance, fuel consumption, and real-time location. Advanced rental platforms now provide digital booking, automated invoicing, and contract management, streamlining the rental process for businesses.

Additionally, the use of predictive maintenance technology is reducing downtime, as real-time alerts help identify potential mechanical issues before they escalate. The rise of electric and hybrid heavy-duty vehicles is also influencing rental trends, with companies investing in eco-friendly fleets to meet stringent emissions regulations. Furthermore, the adoption of blockchain-based rental agreements is improving transaction transparency and security, enhancing trust between rental providers and clients. These technological advancements are making the heavy-duty vehicle rental market more efficient, accessible, and adaptable to evolving business needs.



Why Is the Demand for Heavy-Duty Vehicle Rentals Growing Across Industries?



The rising demand for heavy-duty vehicle rentals is being driven by multiple industries that require reliable transport and machinery solutions without the commitment of long-term ownership. The construction sector remains one of the largest consumers of rental equipment, as large-scale projects often require temporary access to excavators, loaders, and dump trucks. Similarly, the mining industry heavily depends on rental fleets to transport extracted materials efficiently while minimizing operational costs. The logistics and freight sector is also witnessing an increased reliance on rented heavy-duty trucks, particularly for e-commerce fulfillment and seasonal distribution surges. W

aste management companies are leveraging rental services to access specialized vehicles, including garbage compactors and vacuum trucks, on a flexible basis. The oil and gas industry is another major end-user, as exploration and drilling projects often require short-term deployment of specialized heavy-duty vehicles. Additionally, government and municipal authorities are increasingly renting heavy-duty vehicles for infrastructure maintenance, road construction, and disaster recovery operations. As industries continue to optimize costs and improve operational agility, the demand for rental heavy-duty vehicles is expected to surge.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2025 to 2032.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of players such as Aggreko plc, Aktio Holdings Corporation, Ashtead Group plc (Sunbelt Rentals), Big Truck Rental, Boels Rental and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Trucks segment, which is expected to reach US$79.7 Billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 7.7%. The Buses segment is also set to grow at 6.9% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $30.8 Billion in 2025, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 10.9% CAGR to reach $39.3 Billion by 2032. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Scope

Vehicle (Trucks, Buses, Trailers, Other Vehicles)

Propulsion (Diesel Propulsion, Natural Gas Propulsion, Electric Propulsion, Hybrid Electric Propulsion, Other Propulsions)

Service (OEM Service, 3rd Party Companies Service)

Rental (Short Term Rental, Long Term Rental)

End-Use (Construction End-Use, Logistics & Transportation End-Use, Mining End-Use, Oil & Gas End-Use, Agriculture End-Use, Other End-Uses).

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 580 Forecast Period 2025 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $99.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $158.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.9% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Trade Shocks, Uncertainty, and the Structural Rewiring of the Global Economy

How Trump's Tariffs Impact the Market? The Big Question on Everyone's Mind

Heavy-Duty Vehicle Rental - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2026 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2026 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Surge in Infrastructure Development Projects Drives Demand for Short-Term Heavy-Duty Vehicle Rentals

High Capital Costs of Ownership Strengthen Business Case for Rental-Based Heavy Equipment Access

Fleet Modernization and Regulatory Compliance Requirements Propel Shift Toward Rental Models

Volatility in Construction Cycles Expands Addressable Market for Flexible Rental Solutions

Booming E-commerce and Last-Mile Delivery Drives Demand for Short-Term Rental of Heavy Logistics Vehicles

Emission Norms and Green Initiatives Accelerate Demand for Rental Fleets with Low-Emission Vehicles

Increased Focus on Operational Agility Generates Demand for On-Demand Heavy-Duty Equipment Rentals

Rental Telematics and Fleet Analytics Solutions Drive Adoption of Smart Vehicle Rentals

Seasonal Demand Fluctuations in Mining and Agriculture Spur Growth in Temporary Fleet Usage

Rising Urbanization and Mega-Projects Throw the Spotlight on Specialized Vehicle Rental Services

Growth of Equipment-as-a-Service (EaaS) Models Spurs Long-Term Opportunities in Fleet Rentals

Labor and Driver Shortages Increase Reliance on Turnkey Rental Packages with Operator Services

Digital Platforms and Mobile Apps Streamline Rental Operations and Expand User Base

Corporate ESG Goals and Sustainability Targets Propel Growth in Electrified Vehicle Rentals

Cost Optimization Strategies Among SMEs Drive Uptake of Rental Over Purchase

Used Equipment Supply Chain Bottlenecks Create Opportunities for Rental Market Penetration

Insurance, Maintenance, and Compliance Bundling Strengthens Value Proposition of Rentals

Fleet Tracking and Predictive Maintenance Technologies Enhance ROI in Rental Operations

Public-Private Partnerships in Infrastructure Projects Drive Long-Term Rental Contracts

Lack of Skilled Equipment Maintenance Personnel Bolsters Outsourcing via Rental Service Providers

Expansion of Rental Models into Emerging Economies Opens New Growth Frontiers

Subscription-Based and Pay-Per-Use Models Gain Traction in Heavy-Duty Equipment Rental Market

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS: Some of the Companies Featured in This Heavy-Duty Vehicle Rental Market Report

Aggreko plc

Aktio Holdings Corporation

Ashtead Group plc (Sunbelt Rentals)

Big Truck Rental

Boels Rental

Enterprise Truck Rental

H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services

Herc Rentals Inc.

Kanamoto Co., Ltd.

Loxam Group

Maxim Crane Works

Modulaire Group

Penske Truck Leasing

Rain for Rent

Ryder System, Inc.

Sunstate Equipment Co.

TNT Crane & Rigging

United Rentals, Inc.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h4xxe0

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