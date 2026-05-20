Bloxspring Announces Global Expansion, Strategic Leadership Hires, and Record Client Growth

LONDON and WASHINGTON, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bloxspring, the integrated communications agency for built world innovation, has announced a series of major milestones, as the company wraps up its most successful year since launching in 2020.

Building on twelve months of unprecedented momentum, the company formally established its on-the-ground presence in the United States, with the strategic appointment of Daniel Schmergel as VP of Content in October 2025.

Based in Washington D.C., Schmergel brings a unique blend of real estate and proptech experience from his time in senior content roles at Newmark and Costar, and more recently as a guest writer for Thesis Driven. Since joining the team, he has been instrumental in elevating Bloxspring’s storytelling capabilities, translating complex technical innovations into compelling customer narratives.

Strengthening Strategic Leadership

To support its expanding global client base, Bloxspring has further bolstered its senior leadership team with the hires of Jack Whelan and Rocio Herraiz as Editorial Directors.

Herraiz joins Bloxspring with over 15 years’ experience as a communications and reputation strategist, focusing on PR, rebranding, crisis, and brand positioning. Most recently she was the Global Head of PR and Brand Communications for Noventiq.

Whelan brings more than 10 years of experience partnering with global brands to deliver integrated campaigns, digital programmes, and audience-led content across EMEA, APAC, Africa and North America.

Evolution into Brand

The past year also marked Bloxspring’s successful expansion into brand services. Recognising that visual and verbal identities are foundational to growth, the agency now helps companies create cohesive identities that establish credibility with investors, stakeholders, and clients. Over the past year, Bloxspring has led brand work for numerous companies including Verantum (formerly known as Phoenix Energy Technologies) and Adaptive Buildings (formerly known as OTI).

Cementing Market Position

This evolution in service and talent has attracted an elite roster of new clients. The agency is proud to announce partnerships with Essensys, FTL, WiredScore, KODE Labs, Geolava and The King's Cross Group. Furthermore, Bloxspring has secured retained work with one of the five biggest companies in the world, bolstering its position as the go-to storyteller for the most innovative organisations serving the built world.

Adam Malik, CEO & CoFounder, comments:

“The success of this past year is testament to the strength of our team, our offer, and the trust our customers have in Bloxspring as their communications partner. In a world of constant noise and AI slop, strategic, integrated storytelling is what gives organisations a winning edge. The additions we have made to our team, our infrastructure and our service lines, mean we’re ideally positioned as the agency of choice for visionaries disrupting the built world.

“But we’re not resting on our laurels. We’re actively exploring a number of M&A opportunities, and we’ll soon be launching a new customer hub to improve our customer service and fulfill our mission to be the most transparent agency in the market.”

A New Home for Innovation

Most recently, to accommodate a rapidly expanding team, Bloxspring relocated its London headquarters to a new office, occupying an entire floor at 82 Clerkenwell Road. The move provides the necessary infrastructure for the agency’s next phase of growth, as it continues to bridge the gap between innovation and the built world.

ABOUT BLOXSPRING

Bloxspring is the integrated communications firm for the most innovative companies in the built world. We tell the stories of visionary organisations driving change across real estate, climate and construction. Operating across the USA, Europe and APAC, we work with companies like Measurabl, WiredScore, and Essensys.

Fundamentally, we believe storytelling is the key to unlocking business growth — from landing

investment, to increasing brand equity, or driving new business. Our storytelling is built

around three core services:

Strategy: Forging market-proof messaging and the strategic foundations primed for scale





Brand: Building visual and verbal identities to establish credibility with investors, stakeholders and customers





Content: Creating powerful written and visual content across the entire marketing lifecycle, keeping our customers front and centre





Our BLX Story Engine™ and Customer Hub give clients always-on access to live work and how

it's moving the needle vs. KPIs. It's part of our mission to be the most transparent agency in

the market.