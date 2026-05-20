Application Processor Market Size to Grow USD 62.3 Billion by 2035 | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Application Processor Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider, “The Application Processor Market Size was valued at USD 40.79 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 62.3 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 4.47% during 2026-2035.”

Rising Demand for AI-Enabled Smartphones and Edge Computing Devices Boost Market Growth Globally

Market drivers include the swift adoption of smartphones, AI-infused devices, and applications for edge computing around the globe. Growing consumer preference for superior camera functions, AI-driven virtual assistants, improved gaming experience, instant translation services, and better battery optimization will result in the rapid development of application processors of the next generation. Increased incorporation of neural processing units, AI accelerators, and 5G modems in application processors is generating a high replacement demand for premium and midrange phones. Apart from this, widespread use of software-defined cars, driverless car technologies, health monitoring wearable devices, and IIoT applications will increase the global demand for application processors.

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Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

Apple Inc.

MediaTek Inc.

Samsung Semiconductor

HiSilicon

NVIDIA Corporation

NXP Semiconductors

Intel Corporation

Texas Instruments Inc.

Renesas Electronics

Marvell Technology

Microchip Technology

STMicroelectronics

Advanced Micro Devices

Broadcom Inc.

Rockchip Electronics Co. Ltd.

Allwinner Technology Co. Ltd.

Amlogic Inc.

SiFive Inc.

Unisoc

Application Processor Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 40.79 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 62.3 Billion CAGR CAGR of 4.47% From 2026 to 2035 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Core Type (Quad-Core, Octa-Core, Others)

• By End-Use Device (Smartphones, Tablets, Smart Wearables, Automotive, Smart TVs, Industrial IoT, Others)

• By Architecture (ARM-Based, x86-Based, RISC-V, Others)

• By Process Node (Below 5nm, 5nm–10nm, Above 10nm)





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Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Core Type

The octa-core processor segment accounted for the largest share of 48.10% in the Application Processor Market in 2025 owing to its ability to combine high-performance and energy-efficient cores for enhanced multitasking, gaming performance, AI processing, and battery optimization across smartphones and smart devices. The same segment is also projected to witness the fastest growth, registering a CAGR of over 22% during the forecast period due to rising demand for advanced mobile computing and AI-enabled applications.

By End-Use Device

The smartphones segment held the dominant market share in 2025 owing to annual global shipments exceeding 1.2 billion units and continuous advancements in mobile computing, connectivity technologies, and AI integration. The smart wearables segment is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to increasing demand for low-power processors supporting continuous health monitoring, wireless connectivity, and on-device AI capabilities.

By Architecture

ARM-based processors dominated the market with nearly 90.00% share in 2025 owing to their superior energy efficiency, scalability, and extensive ecosystem adoption across smartphones, tablets, wearables, and embedded systems. RISC-V architecture segment is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period owing to its open-source, licensing-free design approach and rising adoption across IoT devices, embedded systems, and customized semiconductor solutions.

By Process Node

The 5nm–10nm process node segment held the largest market share in 2025 owing to its balanced combination of performance efficiency, cost optimization, and large-scale manufacturing capabilities for flagship and mid-range devices. The below 5nm segment, including 3nm and emerging 2nm technologies, is projected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to increasing demand for higher transistor density, advanced AI acceleration, and improved power efficiency in next-generation computing devices.

Regional Insights:

In 2025, Asia Pacific was the leading regional market for application processor market worldwide with about 44.3% market share due to the robust ecosystem of semiconductor chip manufacturing in the region, high volume of consumer electronic products produced in the region, and increasing adoption of smart phones in countries like China, India, South Korea, Taiwan, and Southeast Asian countries.

The region of North America continued to be a leading design region for application processors in the world because of the presence of technology leaders of semiconductors, such as Apple, Qualcomm, and Intel in the region. The growth in investments due to CHIPS Act, rising demand for AI infrastructures, and advanced automobile and computer systems is further strengthening the regional market.

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Recent Developments:

In 2026 , there is an increase in the development of the 2nm technology used by TSMC and Samsung Electronics in semiconductors through Gate-All-Around transistors aimed at increasing the density and power efficiency of the future generation of application processors.

, there is an increase in the development of the 2nm technology used by TSMC and Samsung Electronics in semiconductors through Gate-All-Around transistors aimed at increasing the density and power efficiency of the future generation of application processors. In 2026, Qualcomm, MediaTek, and NVIDIA will integrate their advanced artificial intelligence accelerators into application processors to enable on-device generative AI, real-time inference, and image workloads.

Exclusive Sections of the Application Processor Market Report (The USPs):

AI PROCESSING & EDGE COMPUTING ANALYSIS – helps you understand the growing integration of neural processing units, AI accelerators, and on-device AI capabilities across smartphones, wearables, and edge computing devices globally.

– helps you understand the growing integration of neural processing units, AI accelerators, and on-device AI capabilities across smartphones, wearables, and edge computing devices globally. ADVANCED SEMICONDUCTOR NODE TECHNOLOGY INSIGHTS – helps you evaluate the transition toward 3nm and 2nm semiconductor manufacturing technologies and their impact on processor performance and energy efficiency.

– helps you evaluate the transition toward 3nm and 2nm semiconductor manufacturing technologies and their impact on processor performance and energy efficiency. SMARTPHONE & MOBILE COMPUTING MARKET TRACKER – helps you analyze global smartphone processor demand trends, chipset competition, and advancements in mobile computing architectures.

– helps you analyze global smartphone processor demand trends, chipset competition, and advancements in mobile computing architectures. AUTOMOTIVE APPLICATION PROCESSOR ANALYSIS – helps you uncover the increasing role of application processors in ADAS platforms, autonomous driving systems, infotainment technologies, and software-defined vehicles.

– helps you uncover the increasing role of application processors in ADAS platforms, autonomous driving systems, infotainment technologies, and software-defined vehicles. ARM VS. RISC-V ARCHITECTURE COMPARISON – helps you assess competitive developments between ARM-based processors and emerging RISC-V architectures across embedded systems and IoT applications.

– helps you assess competitive developments between ARM-based processors and emerging RISC-V architectures across embedded systems and IoT applications. REGIONAL SEMICONDUCTOR ECOSYSTEM & MANUFACTURING INSIGHTS – helps you identify country-level semiconductor investments, foundry expansion activities, and regional supply chain developments shaping the future of the application processor market globally.

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