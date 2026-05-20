SKYX Signs a Licensing Agreement for Its Advanced Technologies with U.S., Canada, and Global Leading Lighting Company Eurofase

The New Licensing Agreement Expands SKYX’s Go-To-Market Channels as It Continues to Grow Its Market Penetration with Builders, Hotels, and Retail Segments

Eurofase Operates Globally with a Manufacturing and Distribution Network Spanning U.S., Canada, Europe, and Asia with Advanced Lighting Applications for Buildings, Hotels, Residential and Commercial Segments

SKYX’s Technologies Expansion Provides Additional Opportunities for Future Recurring Revenues through Interchangeability, Upgrades, AI Services, Monitoring, Subscriptions, Among Others

MIAMI, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ: SKYX) (d/b/a SKYX Technologies) (the “Company” or “SKYX”), an award winning highly disruptive advanced smart home and AI platform technology company with over 100 U.S. and global pending and issued patents and a portfolio of 60 lighting and home décor websites, with a mission to make homes and buildings become advanced-safe-smart instantly as the new standard, today announced it signed a licensing agreement with U.S, Canada, and global leading lighting company Eurofase.

This licensing agreement further validates SKYX’s vast U.S. and global B2B go-to-market opportunities including builder, hotel, and residential segments. SKYX technologies reduce up to 90% of time and cost of hotel and building renovations and new build installations. SKYX will work together with Eurofase on their vast builder, hotel, residential and commercial segments.

For over 30 years Eurofase has set the benchmark for luxury lighting and architectural systems as well as advanced heating solutions. Eurofase operates globally with a manufacturing and distribution network spanning the U.S., Canada, Europe, and Asia. Eurofase’s commitment to exceptional design and craftsmanship transforms spaces and inspires limitless design possibilities for buildings, hotels, residential and commercial applications.

Eurofase is known as a trusted partner to contractors, architects, and designers offering a diverse range of high-quality, innovative lighting and heating products tailored for commercial, residential and hospitality applications.





SKYX’s Advanced Ceiling Electrical Outlet/Receptacle Technology

Zack Sharon, Senior Vice President of Sales & Product Management of Eurofase Lighting, said; “We are very excited to license SKYX’s disruptive and cutting-edge technologies for buildings, hotels, and homes. We intend to introduce SKYX technologies to our vast range of B2B customers comprising our builder and hotel segments, as well as during our upcoming trade shows including the June 9/10, 2026, Hotel and Cruise Ship Expo in Miami. The cutting-edge and significant time and cost saving aspects provided by SKYX’s technologies are key elements in enhancing safety and advancing hotel and building standards and will assist Eurofase gain even a stronger footprint within our hospitality segment.”

Rani Kohen, Founder and Executive Chairman of SKYX Platforms, said; “We are excited to sign a licensing agreement with U.S., Canada and global leading lighting company Eurofase. This licensing agreement fits well with our strategy to expand our go to market channels in the U.S. and globally. We look forward to working together with Eurofase on their vast builder, hotel, residential and commercial segments.”

For more information about Eurofase click here: www.eurofase.com

For more information about SKYX click here: www.skyx.com

About SKYX Platforms Corp.

As electricity is a standard in every home and building, our mission is to make homes and buildings become safe-advanced and smart as the new standard. SKYX has a series of highly disruptive advanced, safe smart home and AI platform technologies, with over 100 U.S. and global patents and patent pending applications. Additionally, the Company owns 60 lighting and home decor websites for both retail and commercial segments. Our technologies place an emphasis on high quality and ease of use, while significantly enhancing both safety and lifestyle in homes and buildings. We believe that our products are a necessity in every room in both homes and other buildings in the U.S. and globally. For more information, please visit our website at https://www.skyx.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release are not based on historical facts but are forward-looking statements. These statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “aim,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “can,” “could,” “continue,” “estimate,” “expect,” “evaluate,” “forecast,” “guidance,” “intend,” “likely,” “may,” “might,” “objective,” “ongoing,” “outlook,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “probable,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “target” “view,” “will,” or “would,” or the negative thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements reflect the Company’s reasonable judgment with respect to future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which have outcomes difficult to predict and may be outside our control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include statements relating to the Company’s ability to successfully launch, commercialize, develop additional features and achieve market acceptance of its products and technologies and integrate its products and technologies with third-party platforms or technologies; the Company’s ability to achieve positive cash flows; the Company’s efforts and ability to drive the adoption of its products and technologies as a standard feature, including their use in homes, hotels, offices and cruise ships; the Company’s ability to capture market share; the Company’s estimates of its potential addressable market and demand for its products and technologies; the Company’s ability to raise additional capital to support its operations as needed, which may not be available on acceptable terms or at all; the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern; the Company’s ability to execute on any sales and licensing or other strategic opportunities; the possibility that any of the Company’s products will become National Electrical Code (NEC)-code or otherwise code mandatory in any jurisdiction, or that any of the Company’s current or future products or technologies will be adopted by any state, country, or municipality, within any specific timeframe or at all; risks arising from mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures and other collaborations; the Company’s ability to attract and retain key executives and qualified personnel; guidance provided by management, which may differ from the Company’s actual operating results; the potential impact of unstable market and economic conditions on the Company’s business, financial condition, and stock price; and other risks and uncertainties described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. There can be no assurance as to any of the foregoing matters. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by U.S. federal securities laws.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Jeff Ramson

PCG Advisory

jramson@pcgadvisory.com

Ronald A. Both

Encore Investor Relations

rb@encore-ir.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9094a014-256d-490f-898f-a839dc365587