5-hour ENERGY® Launches New Limited Edition Frozen Treat Flavors for Summer 2026

Farmington Hills, Michigan, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nostalgic flavors continue to have a major moment. Studies show that 71% of U.S. consumers find comfort in products that remind them of their past. 5-hour ENERGY® takes this to the next level with the debut of three, new limited time summer‑inspired flavors that deliver a refreshing frozen‑treat twist with the iconic energy boost fans love.

The new lineup – Firework Freeze, OrangeSicle and Raspberry Cooler – channels classic summertime memories from juicy, mouth-watering ice cream truck favorites to tangy freezer‑pop staples that melt in your mouth. Each flavor delivers a bold, vibrant taste with the fast-acting, sugar‑free energy 5-hour ENERGY® is known for.

“Our flavor revolution continues!” said Leah Key, President of Living Essentials, LLC, the maker of 5-hour ENERGY® products. “These nostalgic flavors taste exactly like summer’s favorite frozen treats – but with an energizing twist. In fact, they taste so good that we’re already seeing customers mix them into frozen slushy drinks in stores and making DIY frozen treats at home!”

Introducing the New Summer Flavors

Firework Freeze

A bold, juicy cherry blast leads the way in this freezer‑pop‑inspired flavor, followed by tangy lime and a crisp, candy‑like blue raspberry finish. Just in time for America’s 250th anniversary, Firework Freeze delivers a layered, refreshing flavor rush reminiscent of the country’s favorite ice pop.

Available for a limited time at 5hourENERGY.com and Amazon as well as in retailers nationwide.

Raspberry Cooler

Inspired by the icy‑cool taste of raspberry sherbet on a hot summer day, Raspberry Cooler blends sweet and tangy berry notes with a smooth, frosted finish. It’s a refreshing, irresistible flavor that captures the essence of a frozen summer dessert.

Available for a limited time, exclusively at 7‑Eleven and Speedway retailer locations.

OrangeSicle

Inspired by the nostalgic orange‑and‑cream ice cream bar, OrangeSicle opens with a punch of fresh, juicy orange balanced by smooth vanilla for a silky, classic finish. The vibrant citrus and velvety vanilla combination creates a flavor that’s easy, familiar and seriously good.

Available for a limited time, exclusively at Casey’s retailer locations.

Click HERE to locate these products at a local retailer.

More Than a Shot: Frozen Recipes & Summer Creations

Not only are these flavors delicious on their own, especially when chilled, here are a few examples of fans creating their own treats: HERE, HERE, HERE and HERE.

A few easy at‑home ideas include:

Red, White & Boom : Slice strawberries and place them into the frozen treat molds, filling 1/3 of the way. Pour lemonade over to fill 2/3 of the mold. Top with blue sports drink and Firework Freeze 5-hour ENERGY®. Insert sticks and freeze 4-6 hours or until solid.

: Slice strawberries and place them into the frozen treat molds, filling 1/3 of the way. Pour lemonade over to fill 2/3 of the mold. Top with blue sports drink and Firework Freeze 5-hour ENERGY®. Insert sticks and freeze 4-6 hours or until solid. Razz Remix : Blend raspberries, white grape juice, and Raspberry Cooler 5-hour ENERGY®. Strain mixture through a fine mesh sleeve (to remove seeds) into a bowl. Pour into popsicle molds, insert sticks and freeze 3-4 hours or until solid.

: Blend raspberries, white grape juice, and Raspberry Cooler 5-hour ENERGY®. Strain mixture through a fine mesh sleeve (to remove seeds) into a bowl. Pour into popsicle molds, insert sticks and freeze 3-4 hours or until solid. Orange DreamSicle: Blend orange juice, OrangeSicle 5-hour ENERGY® and ½ cup yogurt. Fill popsicle molds halfway. Alternate scoops of plain yogurt and OJ mixture for a marbled effect. Insert sticks and freeze 6 hours or overnight.

Click here for the full recipes.

Consumers can explore the full lineup of freezer‑pop flavors, recipes and shop bundles at 5hourENERGY.com.

Each Extra Strength 5-hour ENERGY® shot contains 230 mg of caffeine - roughly the same as a premium 12 oz. coffee - along with B-vitamins and essential nutrients for fast, effective energy. With zero sugar and zero calories, thes they also make fun, flavorful additions to mocktails, slushies, frozen treats and DIY freezer‑pop recipes e summer flavors deliver a bold, flavorful boost without the sugar crash typically associated with sugary drinks.

Availability

Firework Freeze and Raspberry Cooler (exclusive to 7-Eleven and Speedway stores) are available now, with OrangeSicle launching exclusively at Casey’s later this month. Click HERE for frozen recipes or a store locator.

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About 5-hour ENERGY® Shots

Since launching in 2004, the 5-hour ENERGY® brand and its iconic 2-fl oz. shot has become a household staple for its ability to help you feel alert and get you through whatever each day brings. Find more information about 5-hour ENERGY®, which is widely available in convenience, grocery, retail, club stores, and online outlets, at5hourENERGY.com.

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