Crisis PR Agency Red Banyan Ranked Number One in the World for Communications Excellence

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evan Nierman, CEO of global crisis PR agency Red Banyan, has won the prestigious Gold Award for crisis communications at the Davos Communications Awards. This honor, which recognizes international excellence in crisis communications, places Nierman at the top of an elite group of communications leaders from across Europe, Asia, Africa, South America, and the United States.

Launched by the World Communications Forum Association (WCFA), the Davos Communications Award recognizes exceptional work done by businesses, governments, and academia in public relations, marketing, branding, social media, corporate social responsibility, and leadership.

"Winning this top award is a reflection of the work Red Banyan does every day helping clients overcome difficult challenges," said Nierman. "Crisis communications is high-stakes, time-sensitive work, and being recognized on the global stage as the top international crisis PR firm reflects the capabilities and commitment of the entire Red Banyan team."

Known as The Reputationist, Evan Nierman was recognized with a gold medal for top honors in the “Best Crisis Communications Leader” category. This award is bestowed upon professionals who have “demonstrated extraordinary success in leading a team during an economic, social, and/or reputational crisis.”

According to the WCFA, the awards “recognize the best public relations and communications professionals and companies anywhere in the world.” Entrants were evaluated for creativity, professionalism, and teamwork and judged by a professional international jury. Red Banyan scored especially high marks in the categories of achievement, professional development, innovation, contribution, and society.

‘Powering Reputation’ is Red Banyan’s proprietary approach to navigating today’s fast-moving, AI-driven communications landscape. In an environment shaped by deepfakes, misinformation and nonstop digital amplification, reputation is no longer passive but something that must be actively built, defended and strengthened in real time to maintain trust and credibility.



Evan Nierman is a crisis management expert and the author of the bestselling books Crisis Averted and The Cancel Culture Curse. Nierman operates at the intersection of reputation, public scrutiny, and high-consequence leadership, particularly in regulated environments where trust and credibility are tested.

About Red Banyan

Red Banyan is a strategic communications firm specializing in high-stakes reputation management. The firm advises business leaders, organizations, institutions, and high-profile individuals operating in scrutinized or regulated environments where perception, trust, and brand equity directly influence outcomes. Drawing on expertise across strategic communications, crisis communications, legal and litigation PR, government relations, media training, and online reputation management, Red Banyan delivers disciplined, strategy-led communications designed to support business growth and navigate moments that test it. Learn more at https://redbanyan.com.