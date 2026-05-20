OHO Sunshine Launches GlobeEar and Primex EIS to Expand Smart Glasses for Everyday Use and Outdoor Capture

Cheyenne, Wyoming(WY), USA, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OHO Sunshine, a smart wearable electronics brand focused on smart eyewear, today announced the launch of two new products: the GlobeEar , an AI-powered Bluetooth audio smart glasses, and the Primex EIS , a 2K camera glasses with Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS) built for hands-free outdoor recording. Both products are now available through the official OHO Sunshine website.

A New Step in OHO Sunshine's Smart Glasses Product Line

According to Grand View Research , the global smart glasses market is projected to grow from USD 2.46 billion in 2025 to USD 14.38 billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 24.2%. The report points to rising consumer demand for wearable technology as a key growth driver.

The GlobeEar and Primex EIS strengthen OHO Sunshine's lineup across two practical areas: daily communication and stabilized outdoor video capture. Together, they allow OHO Sunshine to cover a more complete range of smart glasses use cases, from daily communication to outdoor capture.

GlobeEar: Everyday Smart Glasses with AI Translation and Open-Ear Audio

The GlobeEar is designed for all-day wear, combining Bluetooth 5.2 audio, hands-free calling, and real-time AI translation across 165 languages. The open-ear speaker keeps the ear canal unobstructed, and the TR90 frame is flexible enough for all-day comfort. A 200mAh battery delivers up to 10 hours of continuous use on a single charge.

What sets it apart is the lens technology. The z87+ impact-rated lenses combine blue light blocking with auto-photochromic adjustment, darkening outdoors and clearing indoors automatically, with no manual input required.

Key specifications:

Bluetooth 5.2 open-ear audio and hands-free calling

AI voice assistant

Real-time translation across 165 languages

Z87+ impact-resistant lenses with blue light blocking and auto-photochromic technology

36g TR90 frame with splash and sweat resistance

200mAh battery with up to 10 hours of continuous use







Primex EIS: 2K EIS Camera Glasses Built for Outdoor Recording

The Primex EIS records at 2K (2560×1440 / 30fps) with H.265 encoding. The result is sharp, efficient footage that plays back on any standard media player without additional software. At 59g with photochromic lens and a TR90 frame, it wears like a normal pair of sunglasses.

The standout feature is EIS (Electronic Image Stabilization), which compensates for camera shake in real time, making it the only model in the OHO Sunshine lineup to offer stabilized POV footage. Combined with support for up to 512GB of storage, single-button operation, and vibration alerts, it is designed to support outdoor recording without interrupting the activity.

Key specifications:

2K video recording with EIS stabilization

H.265 MP4 format

Up to 512GB storage support

59g TR90 frame with photochromic lenses

USB-C cable connection for PC file transfer

Included OTG adapter for compatible smartphones, Mac devices, and other Type-C devices

500mAh battery with approximately 60 minutes of continuous recording





About OHO Sunshine

OHO Sunshine is a smart eyewear technology brand developing wearable electronics for daily communication, travel, outdoor activities, and content capture. The brand's product range spans camera-integrated eyewear for hands-free action recording, Bluetooth audio glasses for daily communication, and AI-enabled smart frames for travel and multilingual environments.

For more information, visit OHO Sunshine .



