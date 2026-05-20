Just Salad Opens in North Babylon, N.Y.

Key facts of this press release:

New Just Salad opened at 1138 Deer Park Avenue (Unit 26) in North Babylon, N.Y., on May 8

Just Salad invites community to North Babylon location with Grand Opening celebration from Wednesday, May 27 – Friday, May 29

Just Salad makes everyday health and sustainability possible with fresh, real, plant-centric meals

NORTH BABYLON, N.Y., May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- – Just Salad, the fast-casual restaurant chain committed to making everyday health and sustainability possible, introduces its new location in North Babylon, N.Y., located at 1138 Deer Park Avenue (Unit 26), providing accessible, plant-centric meals for the North Babylon and surrounding Long Island communities.

At Just Salad, health and sustainability are built into every meal, serving approachable, flavor-packed meals. This means homemade dressings, prepped-daily produce, chef-designed recipes and fresh, flavorful ingredients. A leader in sustainable dining for two decades, Just Salad is best known for its reusable bowl program, which rewards guests with a free topping for every reuse, proving that small choices can add up to meaningful impact.

Just Salad invites the North Babylon community to feast on flavor with Grand Opening promotions including:

Wednesday, May 27: Giveback Day 1 ! For every in-store purchase, Just Salad will donate $1 to Seatuck Environmental Association.

For every in-store purchase, Just Salad will donate $1 to Seatuck Environmental Association. Thursday, May 28 – Friday, May 29: $5 Meal Days2! Get a $5 chef-designed salad, wrap, warm bowl or market plate from 10:30am – 2pm and 5pm – 8pm.

“Our opening in North Babylon plays a major role in Just Salad’s continued growth across Long Island, with this serving as our 10th location in the region,” said Jen Lally, Chief Marketing Officer at Just Salad. “Just Salad is known for its approachable, flavor-packed meals featuring freshly-prepped produce, house-made dressings and high-quality ingredients, and we look forward to being part of the community’s movement towards prioritizing health and sustainability.”

Join JS Rewards for free mystery bowl items after each purchase3 and monthly freebies available to all members (by downloading the Just Salad app on Apple App Store or Google Play Store). Earn free menu items – salads, warm bowls, smoothies, snacks, or drinks – or dollars-off discounts. Some rewards are unlocked through JS Rewards’ stamp program, in which collecting stamps unlocks free menu items from salads to market plates.

Just Salad also offers ‘Build Your Own’ Market Plates, inviting guests to craft warm, protein-packed meals exactly how they crave them. Guests choose each part of the plate – from base to dressing – using fresh, flavorful ingredients prepared daily.

Just Salad North Babylon is open daily from 10:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. For more information, visit https://www.justsalad.com/location/114-north-babylon.

Just Salad North Babylon Opening Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What is Just Salad?

Just Salad is a fast-casual restaurant brand

Just Salad’s mission is to make everyday health and sustainability possible

Just Salad serves plant-centric meals made with homemade dressings, prepped-daily produce, from-scratch recipes and fresh, flavorful ingredients

Just Salad offers more than 15 chef-designed salads, wraps, warm bowls, market plates, soups and smoothies

Where is Just Salad in Long Island?

How is Just Salad sustainable?

Just Salad is a Certified B Corporation™



Just Salad is home to the world’s largest restaurant reusable bowl program

Just Salad has offered reusable bowls since its founding in 2006

Just Salad carbon labels its menu

Just Salad offers a Climatarian category to help guests make more climate-conscious choices

Guests who reuse Just Salad bowls help reduce waste, greenhouse gas emissions and water use4 for a healthier planet

Where are Just Salad locations?

More than 100 locations

New York

New Jersey

Connecticut

Florida

Illinois

Pennsylvania

Massachusetts

Washington D.C.

About Just Salad

Just Salad is a fast-casual restaurant chain with a mission to make everyday health and sustainability possible. The brand serves craveable, accessible, plant-centric meals made with homemade dressings, prepped-daily produce, from-scratch recipes and fresh, flavorful ingredients. Guests can choose from over 15 chef-designed salads, wraps, warm bowls, market plates, soups and smoothies, including classic offerings and rotating seasonal favorites. Empowering customers to “Eat with Purpose,” Just Salad is a Certified B Corporation™ and home to the world’s largest restaurant reusable program, as well as the first U.S. restaurant chain to carbon label its menu and offer a Climatarian menu category. The company was founded in 2006 and has over 100 locations across New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts and Washington D.C.







1In-store only at Just Salad in North Babylon (1138 Deer Park Avenue, Unit 26). Valid on 5/27/2026. For every in-store purchase, Just Salad will donate $1 to Seatuck Environmental Association.

2In-store only at 1138 Deer Park Avenue (Unit 26), from 5/28/2026 - 5/29/2026. Valid on kids' and signature salads, wraps, warm bowls, and market plates. Excludes build your own, pick 2, snacks, smoothies, and drinks. No substitutions are allowed. Guests are permitted to remove ingredients. One per person. Cannot be combined with any other offer or promotion with the exception of reusable bowl benefits. Promotion total is before tax.

3Environmental Life Cycle Assessment





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