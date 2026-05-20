Unaudited financial report for the first quarter of 2026

The main business activity of Trigon Property Development AS is real estate development. As at 31.03.2026, AS Trigon Property Development owned one development project with an area of 13.2 hectares in the City of Pärnu, Estonia. A commercial, industrial and logistics park is planned on this area. The Company’s objective is to find companies willing to bring their business activities (industry, logistics) to the development project area of AS Trigon Property Development in Pärnu, which would add value to the land plots owned by the Company. As the main purpose of the company is to sell existing land plots, investment property was recognized as inventories.

Condensed statement of financial position as of 31 March 2026 delivered by the present announcement completely reflects the assets, liabilities and equity capital of AS Trigon Property Development.

According to the condensed statement of comprehensive income the net loss for first quarter of 2026 of AS Trigon Property Development is 23,679 euros and the earnings per share is 0.00526 EUR.

As of 31 March 2026 the assets of AS Trigon Property Development were 1,736,946 euros. The equity of the company was 1,731,588 euros, corresponding to 99.69 % of the total balance sheet.

Condensed statement of financial position

EUR 31.03.2026 31.12.2025 Cash and cash equivalents 161,295 227,911 Trade and other receivables 13,151 14,245 Inventories 1,562,500 1,562,500 Total current assets 1,736,946 1,804,656 TOTAL ASSETS 1,736,946 1,804,656 Trade and other payables 5,358 45,441 Total current liabilities 5,358 45,441 Total liabilities 5,358 45,441 Share capital at book value 449,906 449,906 Share premium 226,056 226,056 Statutory reserve capital 287,542 287,542 Retained earnings 768,084 791,763 Total equity 1,731,588 1,755,267 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 1,736,946 1,804,656





Condensed statement of comprehensive income

EUR I Q 2026 I Q 2025 Administrative and general expenses -24,980

-24,855 Operating loss -24,980 -24,855

Financial income 1,301 3,446

NET LOSS FOR THE PERIOD -23,679 -21,409

TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE LOSS FOR THE PERIOD -23,679 -21,409



Rando Tomingas

Member of the Management Board

Telephone: +372 667 9200

E-mail: info@trigonproperty.com

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