Driftwood Hospitality Management Expands with Flywire to Streamline Guest Payments Throughout 90 U.S. Locations

Flywire’s hospitality solutions power digital payments, signatures, and authorizations for nearly 90 Driftwood hotel properties throughout the United States

Flywire’s solutions help Driftwood reduce operational friction and enhance the guest experience across its portfolio of leading hospitality brands such as Hyatt, Marriott, Hilton, IHG and more

BOSTON, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flywire Corporation (Nasdaq: FLYW), a global payments enablement and software company, today announced the expansion of its partnership with Driftwood Hospitality Management (“Driftwood”), a leading hotel management company, to deploy Flywire's hospitality solutions across nearly 90 U.S. hotel locations. Driftwood, an existing customer of Flywire’s solutions for payments, signatures and authorizations, is rolling out enhanced payments capabilities to further streamline guest transactions and back-office operations.

Driftwood Hospitality Management is renowned for its fully integrated approach to hospitality services. Driftwood manages over 15,000+ rooms across nearly 90 hotels, including brands such as Marriott, Hyatt, Hilton, IHG, and more, as well as with independent boutique hotels. Strong partnerships with these major brands and industry leaders keep Driftwood at the forefront of hospitality. Over its 27-year history, Driftwood’s talented teams have won over 110 awards reflecting its innovation, flexibility, diversity, and focus on results.

Driftwood had already been benefiting from payments, authorization and e-signature solutions - part of Flywire’s portfolio of hospitality solutions - which allowed the hotel management company to significantly accelerate their sales cycle across locations by enabling guests to sign contracts and submit deposits securely from any device, often resulting in a 90% faster turnaround time. To support its growing portfolio and elevate the guest experience, Driftwood moved to modernize its payments infrastructure, replacing outdated manual workflows - including the scanning and emailing of sensitive data - with a secure, scalable solution. In particular, Driftwood needed a platform that could accept and process a variety of payment types - and especially ACH payments - which help them slim down their fees and reduce hidden costs.

Driftwood selected Flywire for its robust global payment capabilities, which not only help eliminate hidden costs but also gives guests a seamless experience. With the rollout of additional Flywire’s payments offerings, Driftwood properties will now be able to:

Guarantee payment by requesting it alongside an e-signature.

Implement a lower-risk way to process cards.

Accept ACH payments, which cost significantly less to process than credit cards and are less risky than sharing wire instructions.

These new payments solutions, combined with existing features like secure online portals, fraud prevention, multi-currency support, and automated reminders, are poised to enhance efficiency and the guest experience across Driftwood's properties. In just five months, Flywire's solutions have already reduced payment processing costs by nearly 30% across 10 of Driftwood properties - with ACH adoption and electronic authorization workflows driving measurable savings across millions in total payment volume.

"Flywire's comprehensive travel and hospitality solutions have really up-leveled our operations,” said Carol Davies, Senior Vice President of Commercial Strategy at Driftwood. “They’ve helped us significantly reduce turnaround time for both payments and contract signatures, while simultaneously lowering the burden of reconciliation and manual data entry. The platform also helps us reduce chargebacks and fosters improved transparency between our sales and finance teams. This technology allows us to operate more efficiently and deliver the elevated, seamless service our guests expect."

“The demands of the hospitality industry are constantly evolving, requiring sophisticated solutions that go beyond basic payment processing to truly embed within and optimize a hotel’s operational workflow,” said Colin Smyth, SVP and GM of Travel at Flywire. “Our hospitality solutions are designed specifically to meet these needs, offering a unified, secure platform for contracts, authorizations, and payments. By expanding their use of Flywire's technology, Driftwood is strategically investing in a best-in-class technology that simplifies complex transactions, elevates the guest journey, and drives tangible efficiencies for their staff.”

About Flywire

Flywire is a global payments enablement and software company. We combine our proprietary global payments network, next-gen payments platform and vertical-specific software to deliver the most important and complex payments for our clients and their customers. Flywire leverages its vertical-specific software and payments technology to deeply embed within the existing A/R workflows for its clients across the education, healthcare and travel vertical markets, as well as in key B2B industries. Flywire also integrates with leading ERP systems, such as NetSuite, so organizations can optimize the payment experience for their customers while eliminating operational challenges.

Flywire supports more than 5,100** clients with diverse payment methods in more than 140 currencies across 240 countries and territories around the world. Flywire is headquartered in Boston, MA, USA with global offices. For more information, visit www.flywire.com. Follow Flywire on X, LinkedIn and Facebook .

**Not including Flywire’s Invoiced and Sertifi acquisitions.

About Driftwood Hospitality Management (DHM)

Driftwood Hospitality Management is an award-winning, third-party hotel management company with a portfolio that includes more than 80 hotels totaling 15,000 rooms throughout North America, Latin America and the Caribbean. Ranked among the Top 20 Hotel Management Companies in the U.S., DHM helps hotel and resort owners achieve success in daily operations, acquisitions and new development, renovations/repositioning, and receiverships. Founded 27 years ago, DHM offers unparalleled expertise in the areas of sales/marketing, revenue management, technology, human resources, procurement, quality control, food & beverage, and accounting/legal services. For more information, visit www.driftwoodhospitality.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding Flywire's business strategy, expectations and plans, market growth and trends. Flywire intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as, but not limited to, "believe," "may," "will," "potentially," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "would," "project," "target," "plan," "expect," or the negative of these terms, and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations that involve risks, changes in circumstances, assumptions, and uncertainties. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in Flywire's forward-looking statements include, among others, the factors that are described in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of Flywire's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, which are on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and available on the SEC's website at https://www.sec.gov/ .The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and Flywire undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contacts

Media Contacts: Sarah King

Media@Flywire.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Masha Kahn

ir@flywire.com