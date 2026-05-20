RoboStrategy Announces Andrew Kang as Chief Executive Officer

NEW YORK, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RoboStrategy, Inc. (Nasdaq: BOT), a dedicated investment fund providing concentrated exposure to robotics and physical AI, today announced Andrew Kang as Chief Executive Officer. Kang co-founded the fund with the mission to give public market investors exposure to the most promising private, pre-IPO, and public robotics companies.

“Robotics and physical AI are not just emerging technologies - they are the foundation of the next industrial revolution,” said Andrew Kang, Chief Executive Officer of RoboStrategy. “RoboStrategy was built to connect public markets with frontier companies, to provide broader investment participation in technologies that will redefine any industry that involves physical labor. I’m proud to bring this fund to market at such a pivotal time in the robotics industry and give investors access to one of the most transformative opportunities of our time.”

RoboStrategy listed on the Nasdaq on Monday, May 11, 2026, and recently entered into a committed equity facility of up to $2 billion from Roth Principal Investments, LLC (“RPI”), an affiliate of Roth Capital Partners, which subject to certain conditions, including the effectiveness of one or more registration statements pertaining to the committed equity facility, will further enable Kang and his leadership team to make new investments in category-defining robotics and physical artificial intelligence companies and drive shareholder value.

Andrew co-founded RoboStrategy in 2025. He is also the Founding Partner of Mechanism Capital, his family office which is focused on investing in frontier technologies. Throughout his investment career, Kang has led early-stage investments across artificial intelligence, crypto and robotics, including investments in humanoid robotics companies.

This is the first time Kang has taken outside capital for an actively managed investment company. Earlier in his career, Kang achieved success in personal investments and launched Mechanism Capital in 2020 to manage his personal portfolio.



About RoboStrategy, Inc.

RoboStrategy, Inc. is a closed-end management investment company built to power participation in the robotics and physical AI revolution. As robotics continue to penetrate into everyday life, RoboStrategy seeks to provide public-market access to the companies building that future. The fund focuses on high-conviction equity positions in what the fund believes are category-defining robotics and physical artificial intelligence innovators, including leaders such as Figure AI, Apptronik, Dyna Robotics, Dexmate, and other pioneers advancing autonomous systems, including those building the critical supply chain. RoboStrategy was created to bridge public markets with private innovation, enabling broader participation in technologies that are redefining labor, productivity, and the relationship between humans and intelligent machines.

For more information, visit robostrategy.co

Forward Looking Statements

This communication includes “forward looking statements,” including with respect to the fund’s current and prospective portfolio investments, our business prospects and capital raising activity and the prospects of our portfolio companies, and the ability of our portfolio companies to achieve their objectives. These statements include statements about our investment objectives, our intent to hold a concentrated portfolio of category defining private companies in the robotics and embodied AI industries, and other forward-looking statements. You can sometimes identify forward-looking statements through the use of words or phrases such as “seek,” “will” or “expect” and similar words and expressions of the future. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions, which may cause actual results to differ materially from any results expressed or implied by any forward-looking statement. The fund and the investment adviser have no obligation, and do not undertake any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statement made in this communication to reflect changes since the date of this communication, except as required by law.

Media Contact

Malory Van Guilder

robostrategy@skyya.com

Investor Contact

ir@robostrategy.co

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5c212dd9-9f80-4328-a486-ccf118cf3f4c